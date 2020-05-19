Nick Cordero Has 'Less Secretion' Pulled Out of His Lungs as Wife Calls It a 'Small Win'

Nick Cordero's condition is slowly improving as he remains in the hospital for coronavirus-related complications, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

On her Instagram Stories on Monday night, Kloots — who previously told fans that her husband has been dealing with a lingering lung infection since waking up from his month-long medically induced coma last week — celebrated a "small win" after Cordero's doctors found "less secretions" in the Broadway star's lungs during a recent medical procedure.

"So guys, I just got off the phone with the doctor, and there was a little bit of good news. They pulled out less secretions today from Nick's lungs than the last time they cleaned him out, so that is great news just because anytime they go in there and there's less than before is good," she said.

Kloots continued, "I'm going to take that and run with it for tonight, and I'm going to celebrate that small win."

The fitness instructor also captioned the post, "Small win!"

Kloots told fans on Friday that Cordero is on a ventilator due to the ongoing infection in his lung.

“There’s a new hashtag in town and it is #OffTheVent because if we can make this happen, like we did with #WakeUpNick, that will mean that this infection in Nick’s lungs is gone, or not necessarily gone, but better, and that means we can get him off the ventilator,” she said in an Instagram Story health update.

“We are still dealing with this lingering infection in Nick’s lung,” she told fans. “This infection that is left over from when he went into septic shock the last time is still in his lungs and just kind of sitting there. They are doing everything they can to clean it out every day but it’s just not getting better.”

Kloots added, “Nick is fighting for his life every day in that ICU and I know he isn’t giving up. We’re not giving up. Nobody is giving up. This infection is gonna go away and he is gonna get off that ventilator. And that’s the only mindset that I have right now.”

She went on to explain that once Cordero’s infection goes away, doctors will be able to “lower his vent settings” and begin the process of getting “him breathing on his own.”

Cordero — who starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages and was nominated for a Tony Award for is role in Bullets of Broadway — was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what the family initially believed was pneumonia.

Earlier this month, Kloots detailed the many setbacks the actor has endured amid his hospitalization, including "an infection that caused his heart to stop," "two mini strokes" and a leg amputation.

"Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did," she shared on her Instagram. "He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1."

"This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. We will get our CODE ROCKY!" she wrote, referring to the term hospital workers use to describe a coronavirus patient being discharged after recovery.

As her husband continues his recovery, Kloots is asking fans to show their support by using the hashtag #OffTheVent.

