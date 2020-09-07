Nick Cordero's Family and Friends Honor Late Star During Musical-Filled Virtual Memorial

Nick Cordero was honored by his family, friends and colleagues during a virtual memorial on Sunday, two months after he died from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

The two-hour memorial, which streamed for free on Broadway On Demand, included a collage of photos and videos from Cordero's life with appearances from his wife Amanda Kloots, his mom Lesley, and many of his former castmates from his theater and acting jobs.

At the start of the memorial, Kloots, 38, reminded viewers to make donations in Cordero's honor to the Save the Music Foundation.

"Nick would want this memorial to be a celebration — something that makes people smile, that makes people sing, that makes people remember his life in a beautiful way,” she said. “Nick always felt so blessed. He always said that to me.”

The celebration began with a performance of "One of The Great Ones" from A Bronx Tale with modified lyrics in honor of Cordero, sung by over 150 of his family, friends, and colleagues.

In the next segment, his mom Lesley, alongside Cordero's sister Amanda and brother Matt, shared heartfelt words about her late son.

"He was larger than life but at the same time, he had the amazing ability to create really close connections to people," Lesley said. "You could be talking to him in a crowded room and he could make you feel like you were the only person there."

"Nick was a seeker. Being successful in one area or one geographical location wasn't enough for him," she added. "He had to try all facets of the performance industry and there were so many more that I know that he wanted to do."

Robert De Niro, a producer on A Bronx Tale, also shared kind words in memory of Cordero and offered his support to Kloots and the couple's 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

"We'll all meet up there some day, but he left way, way, way too soon," De Niro said.

Bullets Over Broadway director Susan Stroman recalled Cordero meeting and falling in love with Kloots while he appeared in the 2014 musical, for which he earned a Tony nomination.

"They were both filled with kindness," she said. "I couldn't be happier that they found each other. Amanda, Nick, and [their son] Elvis together were a bundle of all that is good and beautiful in life."

Cordero will be honored next on Sept. 17, when his Live Your Life live album is released to coincide with what would have been the late actor’s 42nd birthday.

Cordero died on July 5 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been in the intensive care unit for more than 90 days due to complications related to coronavirus.

During his 13-week hospitalization, the Tony-nominated star faced a series of unpredictable complications that led to septic shock and required him to have his right leg amputated.

To support the Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.

