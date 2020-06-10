Nick Cordero Had a 'Rocky Night' After He 'Spiked a Fever' amid His Recovery from Coronavirus

"He's stable and holding on in there," Amanda Kloots said in an update about Nick Cordero's condition

Nick Cordero recently experienced a "little blip" in his recovery from coronavirus complications, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

In a video shared to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kloots told followers that the Broadway star "had a little bit of a rocky night last night" and "spiked a fever" that resulted in doctors intervening with medication.

"They had to do a little bit of fixing of that and antibiotics," she explained. "Luckily, everything is back to normal today and that was just a little blip that can happen in ICU. I mean, anything can happen in ICU, but just a little blip but we're back to normal."

"Things are going, I think, good," Kloots continued. "He's stable and they'll probably be looking at doing another, hopefully, CT scan of his lungs to see what kind of progress or if there's further damage in his lungs."

The fitness instructor added that Cordero's doctors will "maybe do another round of stem cells" treatment to help repair and strengthen his lungs, which Kloots previously said that had been "severely damaged" due to the novel COVID-19 virus.

"Things are doing okay," she said in her update. "He's stable and holding on in there."

Kloots, who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, also opened up about having her husband miss their child's first birthday on Wednesday, telling fans, "It breaks my heart that Nick can't be there."

"I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad. I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis," Kloots said, adding that she's preparing herself for an "emotional day" of celebrating her son's big milestone while her husband remains in the hospital.

"I think it's going to be really hard," she shared. "But luckily, I have my family and we're doing a nice family birthday party for Elvis, and we're going to try to make it as special as he can for the little guy."

In an Instagram post, the mother of one also reflected on the "two Cordero men" in her life and shared photos of her husband visiting their son when the infant was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit shortly after his birth.

"When Elvis was born they rushed him right to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs. He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited him all day. We couldn’t stop staring at him and eventually holding him," she wrote in the caption. "My two Cordero men: last June Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU."

"These guys are really trying to take me down 😂," she added.

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19, and has experienced lung infections, septic shock and other complications since.

Amid the Cordero's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

Last week, Kloots shared her optimism for her husband's recovery, despite being told "a couple times that he won’t make it."

"I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle," she wrote in the caption for a photo of Cordero giving Elvis a big kiss. "Well, I have faith."

"Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes," Kloots continued. "He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills. As of Tuesday, it has raised $562,242 after beginning with a $480,000 goal.