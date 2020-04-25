Nick Cordero Undergoes Procedure for a Temporary Pacemaker: 'He's Doing Okay,' Says Wife

Image zoom Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Nick Cordero has undergone a procedure for a temporary pacemaker after having his right leg amputated due to coronavirus complications over the weekend.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared on her Instagram Stories on Friday afternoon that her husband's doctors decided to put a temporary pacemaker into Cordero, 41, after the Broadway star experienced some irregular heartbeats that alarmed the medical team. The update came just hours after she told fans her husband had tested negative for COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just got a call from the doctors about Nick. It looks like he had some irregular heart-beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's heart," she said. "His heart is functioning well, but he has had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now, and this one last time apparently was enough that requires them to do this procedure to put a temporary pacemaker in his heart."

Kloots went on to explain that the pacemaker will assist in stabilizing Cordero's heart rate any time doctors "move him or do some procedures in the future to help him continually to get better."

RELATED: Nick Cordero’s Wife Shares Video of Their First Dance from Wedding: ‘We Will Dance Again’

While the fitness trainer — who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero — was nervous about the procedure as her husband is "so fragile" at the moment, Kloots reasoned that having a pacemaker "will help [doctors] and help Nick."

In another update posted an hour later, Kloots shared that the "procedure went well."

"He's doing okay after the pacemaker [was] put in," she said of her husband, adding that "everything is good."

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

Image zoom Nick Cordero

RELATED: Nick Cordero's Wife Updates on His Condition amid Coronavirus Health Crisis: 'We Need Him to Wake Up'

He was first admitted to the hospital when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Cordero had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Things took a turn for the worse after A Bronx Tale alum became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in his lung, and he underwent emergency surgery.

While recovering, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from going to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on to help with the clots caused other problems, such as a dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

According to an update from Kloots on Thursday, Cordero has since been doing better, though the family is currently "in a bit of a waiting game" as doctors believe the actor "should have woken up by now" after he was taken out of sedation.

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills. As of Friday afternoon, it has raised $430,392.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.