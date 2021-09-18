Nick Cordero Gets Mayoral Proclamation on What Would Have Been His 43rd Birthday

The city of New York will always remember Nick Cordero.

The late Broadway star and actor was honored on Friday by the office of New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio in a ceremony declaring September 17 "Nick Cordero Day" in the Big Apple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The honor came on what would have been Cordero's 43rd birthday after he tragically died last year following complications stemming from COVID-19.

The presentation took place on the stage of Waitress: The Musical in the Great White Way's Barrymore Theater, where Nick starred as an original cast member.

"As a tremendously gifted and beloved member of New York's vibrant Broadway community, the late Nicholas Cordero stood out as one of these remarkable individuals," the mayoral proclamation read in part.

"He sadly passed away last year after a long and courageous fight against COVID-19, and is dearly missed by his wife, Amanda Kloots, their son Elvis, and all those who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing him," it continued.

"On the occasion of what would have been his 43rd birthday, I am pleased to join with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans in celebrating Nick's remarkable life and legacy and his unforgettable contributions to our city's dynamic cultural landscape."

Kloots, 39, posted to her Instagram on Friday in response to the proclamation, writing in the caption, "I'm completely blown away and I'm sure Nick would be too!"

Cordero died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated.

Cordero was honored earlier this month by the Waitress cast when the musical reopened for the first time since Broadway shut down in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

During the reopening, Kloots joined Sara Bareilles and the rest of the cast on stage to honor Cordero by performing a sing-a-long to "Live Your Life" during curtain call.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The show's set also now includes a special tribute to Cordero: a brand-new pie featured on the diner's menu board. The "Live Your Life" pie pays homage to the track by the star, made famous by Kloots and countless supporters on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Takes Zach Braff to Broadway Reopening of Waitress, Which Starred Her Late Husband

The production shared a snap of the updated menu on Instagram earlier this week, writing: "This week, we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero."

A representative for the Broadway production recently told PEOPLE that a line in the show will reference the "Live Your Life Pie" and that it will be in every production of Waitress, including its national tour, moving forward.