Nick Cordero Is ‘Fighting for His Life’ After Coronavirus Condition ‘Got Very Bad,’ Wife Says

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s health crisis has worsened, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

On Friday, the fitness trainer — who had said earlier this month that Cordero, 41, was in “stable” condition — asked all of her followers to pray for her husband, as his coronavirus condition had gotten “very bad.”

“My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband,” she wrote on Friday, alongside a photograph of the pair with their 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo. “Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.”

“All prayer warriors right now PLEASE. Nicks condition got very bad. Please pray pray pray,” she added on her Instagram Story, alongside another photo of her husband and their son.

Kloots revealed on March 31 that her husband was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing.”

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID,” she said at the time.

Days later, the fitness trainer revealed that her husband was in “stable” condition and responding to medication, but that doctors were still confirming the cause of his health crisis.

“Two negative COVID tests. Doctors are convinced though that it is COVID so they did a third test,” she wrote on social media. “He is doing BETTER! His body is responding well to the medication for COVID and he needs less oxygen from the ventilator.”

As doctors suspected, Cordero’s third test came back positive for coronavirus.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and son Elvis amanda kloots/instagram

Detailing the early days of her husband’s illness, Kloots shared that his symptoms began in early March, although they initially were intermittent and didn’t seem to align with those frequently associated with COVID-19.

“He could not get out of bed, so tired, no energy, that was really his only symptom,” she told BuzzFeed News.

However, in late March, his symptoms worsened and Cordero began experiencing trouble breathing. After going into the emergency room, Cordero told his wife he would be moved to the ICU, and one day later he called with devastating news.

“He said, ‘I love you, they have decided to put me on a ventilator with a breathing tube and I’m gonna go unconscious and I don’t know when I’ll wake up, and I don’t know when I’ll be able to talk to you again,’ ” Kloots told BuzzFeed News.

Although her experience has been difficult, Kloots has also expressed gratitude for all of the support support her family has received.

“Well ain’t it good to know that you’ve got a friend! I had a surprise come to Elvis and I,” she wrote earlier this week alongside a video of a group of people in a truck serenading them from a distance.

“Our incredible friends and neighbors wanted to remind us that we are not alone and that everyone is thinking and praying for @nickcordero1,” she continued. “This was such an incredible treat and I know Nick will watch this video over and over when he wakes up! Thank you to my amazing friends @mollyetuttle @tuttfilm and to this beautiful band led by @jonohart13 ❤️ Thank you to our #healthheroes for taking care of my hubby and all the COVID victims. I’ll never forget this moment!”

Another source of joy in her life is their son, who celebrated his 10-month birthday this week.

“I can’t wait for Nick to see this picture of Elvis holding his first guitar. He will be so proud. No one loves music more than my husband and Elvis is clearly on the same path. He was conceived in New Orleans, born in NYC and raised in Laurel Canyon, he’s got music in his bones,” she wrote alongside a smiling photo of their baby boy.

“I know I can speak for Nick in saying you’re the highlight of our lives Elvis! Thank you for making mommy smile everyday right now!” she added.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.