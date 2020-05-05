Nick Cordero's Eyes Are 'Opening Up' But He's Not Responding to Commands, Says Wife

The Rock of Ages star has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

Nick Cordero is slowly doing better in his recovery from coronavirus complications, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

In an Instagram Live on Monday, Kloots said that Codero's doctors believe the Broadway star is making "good progress" following a tracheostomy procedure last week, revealing her husband has started opening his eyes after he was taken off sedation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The doctors say Nick is looking good. His settings on everything are getting better, so he says that there's good progress," she shared. "And now we just need him to wake up."

She continued of Cordero, "His eyes are opening up but they're not connected to anything right now. So we just need them to connect to something."

Kloots went on to say that she's been talking to other people who've had loved ones recover from the novel coronavirus to "get an idea of the mindset of when they wake up out of a coma and what they remember," calling the discussions "super helpful" in what to expect in Cordero's own recovery process.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

RELATED: Nick Cordero 'Doing Well' After Tracheostomy as His Wife Hopes for 'Another Day of Rest and Recovery'

"One of the things they said is that the first step is that the eyes open. The second step is that the eyeballs sort of track [movement]," Kloots told her followers. "We are at eyes open, which is great. We just need, like, the mental status to kick in."

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Shortly after being admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery.

While in recovery, the actor began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from circulating to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on to help with the clots started causing other problems, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

Though Cordero has since tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Kloots revealed on Thursday that her husband's lungs have become "severely damaged."

"The doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curveball that he could be thrown," she said in a health update. "I'm not giving up hope."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.