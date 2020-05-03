"I think the more days he has of this might help his brain to wake up," his wife Amanda Kloots said

Nick Cordero 'Doing Well' After Tracheostomy as His Wife Hopes for 'Another Day of Rest and Recovery'

Nick Cordero's wife says they've been seeing some "really great" signs following his tracheostomy procedure.

Two days after his wife Amanda Kloots shared that the Broadway star would be undergoing the procedure, which was a step towards getting him off a ventilator amid his hospitalization for coronavirus complications, she updated followers on her husband's recovery.

“Good morning, everybody. I just wanted to give you a quick little Nick update,” she said in a series of Instagram Story videos on Sunday. “He is doing okay. His [ventilator] settings are down, which is good. That’s a really great sign that his breathing is going well.”

“Yesterday was just basically a day of getting adjusted to the trach and seeing how he’s doing with it and kind of leveling out these settings,” the mother of one continued. “He’s doing well so I’m just hoping for another day of rest and recovery for Nick. I think the more days he has of this might help his brain to wake up.”

The previous day, the fitness instructor clarified that while “the trach is a good step and one that we are happy happened... it is still assisted breathing.”

“Trac is still the ventilator machine just through a different opening,” Kloots' post read. “Still good news because it means lower vent settings.”

After the procedure on Friday, Kloots rejoiced that after weeks of unexpected complications — including an infection in his lungs and blood clots, which required doctors to amputate one of his legs — her husband was “finally healthy enough” to get the breathing tube put in.

She went on to explain to fans that the tracheostomy tube is "a lot more comfortable" for Cordero. "I hope this is just a great sign for some good recovery days ahead, and for him to be able to wake up and just have that pressure relieved from his throat. Thank God!" she said.

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Shortly after being admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma.

Though Cordero has since tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Kloots revealed on Thursday that her husband's lungs have become "severely damaged."

"The doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curveball that he could be thrown," she said in a health update. "I'm not giving up hope."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance to Cordero's song "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also created by their friends to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.

