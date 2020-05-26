"He has been through so much, but he has defied the odds," Amanda Kloots said of husband Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's Wife Says Doctors Are Seeing 'Some Success' After Proning Him: 'My Husband Is a Fighter'

Nick Cordero's condition is slowly improving again amid his recovery from coronavirus-related complications.

The 41-year-old Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, said on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that Cordero's doctors are seeing "some success" after recently placing him in a prone position — in which patients lie flat on their stomachs for an extended period of time — as a way to help him breathe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to keeping Cordero on a ventilator, doctors will now be "proning Nick" for "16 to 20-hour intervals," according to Kloots.

"They are seeing some improvements with his oxygen and gas exchange rates when they do that, so that was really good and promising," she said, explaining that her husband has also been given new antibiotics and "a high dose of vitamin C to start to work on his immune system."

"All these little things seem to be slowly helping and we're just keeping our fingers crossed that these things will continue to see some improvements," Kloots said.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/Instagram

The fitness instructor went on to show her appreciation for the "absolutely amazing" staffers at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center, thanking them for taking care of her husband as he remains in the intensive care unit.

"Everybody is working so hard to research and find anything and everything that could be possibly a help to Nick," she said. "I feel very, very confident in what they're doing there and helping Nick. I feel really, really good about some of the progress that will hopefully come our way."

Cordero, who was admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia, has been in the ICU for 56 days, according to Kloots.

"My husband is a fighter. He is fighting so hard, and I can't imagine how exhausted he is and how tired his body is," she said. "He has been through so much, but he has defied the odds. I mean, Nick has literally defied odds. I think there's something to that."

Kloots added that she remains hopeful in her husband's recovery because "you don't go through all of this to not make it through all of this."

"If he can do it, I can do this. I can keep fighting. I can keep hoping. I can keep cheering him on. I can keep singing," she said, explaining how Cordero has inspired her to stay strong amid this difficult time. "We are fighting, fighting, fighting every day."

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/Instagram

The pronation technique has been one that many doctors have used on patients who are on ventilators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Jorge Mercado, associate section chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, previously told PEOPLE that pronation “recruits other parts of the lung that were not being used effectively, and therefore improves oxygenation.”

During Cordero's hospitalization, the actor has undergone numerous medical procedures due to issues related to coronavirus — including emergency surgery, a tracheostomy and a leg amputation.

“We’re just hoping that he can come off some more medications and that his settings on machines can come down,” Kloots shared over the weekend, referencing the ventilator Cordero is still on due to the ongoing infection. “Right now we’re just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals His Condition Is 'Going Downhill'

“But I’m so proud of Nick. I’m really proud of how strong he is, and what’s he’s gone through, and his will,” she added, before acknowledging the toll her husband’s extended health crisis has had on her as well. “I’m exhausted if you can’t tell. Physically and emotionally and mentally exhausted. This has been the craziest ride ever but you know, we’re still here and we’re still fighting.”

On Monday, Kloots said on her Instagram Stories that Cordero "is and has been COVID negative now for weeks."

"What he is and has been dealing with is the fail out from the virus from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has," she told her followers. "Please keep your prayers coming!"

Kloots is asking fans to show their support by singing and dancing to Cordero's "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #OffTheVent. A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.