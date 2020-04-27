Nick Cordero's Doctors Cannot Remove Him Off of Ventilator After He Developed a Fever, Says His Wife

Image zoom Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Nick Cordero is still on a ventilator after developing a new fever in the early hours of Monday morning, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

In an update shared on her Instagram Stories, Kloots said her husband's doctors were not able to remove him off the ventilator as planned after Cordero, 41, "got a fever ... that caused his blood pressure to drop slightly."

According to Kloots, the Broadway star is now "back on a little bit of blood pressure medication" that Cordero had previously stopped taking as doctors try "to just really make sure that this fever doesn't really go anywhere, get out of control."

Kloots went on to tell her followers that Cordero's doctors are currently "doing a couple of tests to try to find out the source of this fever."

"They have got it under control," she shared. "They are working on him and taking good care of him, but they are going to set aside the ventilator removal until they get this under control."

"So please keep us and Nick in your prayers," Kloots, who shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, added.

Last week, Kloots told fans that Cordero's doctors were thinking about removing him from the ventilator and putting in a breathing tube "to help him be more comfortable" after the actor had his right leg amputated due to coronavirus complications.

In several updates on Friday, Kloots said her husband had "two negative COVID tests" since he had the amputation surgery, though doctors put in a temporary pacemaker to help stabilize his irregular heart rate.

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. At the time, Cordero had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Things took a turn for the worse after A Bronx Tale alum became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots. Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in his lung, and he underwent emergency surgery.

While recovering, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from circulating to his toes. After the blood thinners he was on to help with the clots started causing other problems, such as a dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines, doctors made the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg.

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick. A GoFundMe page was also recently created by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero's medical bills as he is continues to be treated at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.