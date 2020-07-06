Sara Bareilles and Waitress Cast 'Brokenhearted' After Costar Nick Cordero's Death

Sara Bareilles is mourning the death of a Waitress family member.

The singer, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical, paid tribute to Nick Cordero on Sunday, after his wife Amanda Kloots shared on Instagram that the 41-year-old actor had died that morning.

Cordero is survived by his wife Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

"Broken hearted and sending love to Nick's family," Bareilles, 40, wrote on an Instagram Story.

"He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh. Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you. ❤️#sugarbutterfamily," Bareilles also shared in an Instagram post, along with a black-and-white portrait of Cordero, who played Earl in the original 2016 cast of Waitress.

Cordero, who also starred in Broadway productions of Rock of Ages and Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination, died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kloots revealed in late March that her husband was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Days later, the fitness trainer revealed that doctors determined he had the coronavirus and was put on a ventilator after a day in the ICU. He became unconscious March 31 and woke from a medically-induced coma on May 12.

Over the course of 13 weeks, the Tony Award-nominated star endured several difficulties during his hospitalization, including undergoing a leg amputation and procedures for a temporary pacemaker.

In April, Bareilles and Jessie Mueller virtually gathered with their former costars, including Eric Anderson, Kimiko Glenn, Keala Settle and Jenna Ushkowitz, to sing a cover of Cordero's song "Live Your Life," which became an anthem for fans to show their support by singing and dancing to his single.

Also featured with the group were Fran Curry, Charity Angel Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Becky Fleming, Thomas Gates, Drew Gehling, Henry Gottfried, Molly Hager, Aisha Jackson and Molly Jobe as well as Claire Kean, McKenna Kean, Max Kumangai, Dakin Matthews, Adele Miskie, Jodie Moore, Jeremy Morse, Jenny Pendergraft, Ragan Pharris, Marisha Ploski, Tom Sharkey, Anita Shastri, Phil Stoehr, Stephanie Torns, Ryan Vasquez and Ricky Jay Yates.

On Sunday, after news of Cordero's death was made public, Ushkowitz tweeted: "Devastated."

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.