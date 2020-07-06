Nick Cordero Dead at 41: Broadway Stars, Celebs Pay Tribute to a 'Wonderful' Husband and Father

Broadway stars and famous friends are remembering the life of Nick Cordero. He was 41.

Cordero died on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Cordero is survived by his wife Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots shared on Instagram Sunday.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote, along with a black-and-white portrait of her beloved, whom she married in September 2017.

The mother of one concluded her Instagram post, writing, "I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, 'they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."

Over the course of 13 weeks, the Tony Award-nominated star endured several difficulties during his hospitalization, including undergoing a leg amputation, waking up from a medically-induced coma and procedures for a temporary pacemaker.

Fellow Broadway stars paid tribute to Cordero, who starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages.

Celebrities from the television and film industries also mourned Cordero's death.

Actress Viola Davis tweeted, "RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels."

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson wrote, "God Bless you and Godspeed #NickCordero. @amandakloots my heart breaks for you and your son. #ripNickCordero."

Three days before his death, Kloots, who shared daily updates about her husband's health condition, spoke about how she was unsure "if he'll be ever able to work again."

"My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don't know if he'll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does. But, if he does make it, I don't know when he'll be able to work again," she said. "I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills are going to be. I haven't even tried to wrap my head around that yet. I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son that is one years old that I want to send to college one day, or at least give him whatever I can."

Also on July 2, the mother of one spoke about how her husband's fighting spirit, telling CBS This Morning: "They told me four times that he won't survive. Sometimes even he won't survive through the night, but he has. He's fighting. I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it. And as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."