Nick Cordero's Lung CT Scan Is 'Not Pretty' But a Transplant 'Isn't on the Table,' Says His Wife

Nick Cordero's will not be undergoing a lung transplant anytime soon, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

In an Instagram Stories on Friday, Kloots gave an update on her husband's condition amid his recovery from coronavirus complications, sharing with with fans that while Cordero, 41, has received a "second round of exosomes treatment into his system," the latest CT scan of his chest area did not look great.

"We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn't the prettiest, unfortunately," the fitness instructor shared, before explaining how Cordero's doctor has been encouraging her to stay positive because there are "options" in the Broadway star's recovery.

"He told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick's chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger," she continued. "He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don't give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture."

In April, Kloots told her followers that Cordero's lungs had become "severely damaged" since contracting the novel coronavirus.

Though some COVID-19 patients have underwent lung transplants as part of their recovery process, Kloots said in an Instagram Story on Thursday night that surgery is currently not an option for Cordero.

"Unfortunately, at this time, we don't think Nick could handle or survive a lung transplant," she told her followers. "So, that isn't on the table for Nick at the moment."

Kloots continued, "However, one day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick. But right now, not a possibility."

"He just wouldn't survive. He's just too weak," she added.

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19, and has experienced lung infections, septic shock and other complications since.

Amid the actor's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

Last week, Kloots shared her optimism for her husband's recovery, despite being told "a couple times that he won’t make it."

"I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle," she wrote in the caption for a photo of Cordero giving their 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo a big kiss. "Well, I have faith."

"Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes," Kloots continued. "He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills. As of Friday, it has raised $564,271 after beginning with a $480,000 goal.