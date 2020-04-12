Nick Cordero in ‘Very Critical Condition’ After Emergency Surgery amid Coronavirus Health Crisis

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images

Broadway star Nick Cordero, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is continuing to fight for his life in the hospital.

A day after sharing that her husband’s condition had gotten “very bad,” Amanda Kloots opened up about his worsening health.

“We had really great progress and then yesterday I got a phone call saying he had an infection in his lung, a new infection, that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop, which caused his heart to go into [an] irregular pattern,” the fitness instructor said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted on Saturday night.

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back,” she continued, noting that doctors then put her husband on an ECMO machine, which helps “support his heart and his lungs.”

Image zoom Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Although everything went smoothly after Cordero, 41, was initially put on the machine, his health then took a turn.

“I got a phone call at 2:30 in the morning, they needed my consent to put him on dialysis to assist with his kidneys,” Kloots said. “Now he’s on a ventilator, dialysis and this ECMO machine.”

“We were waiting again and this afternoon we got a phone call that things were really moving in the right direction and that his life was being saved, which was huge. And we all kind of celebrated for a minute until we got a phone call shortly right after saying one of the cannulas for the ECMO was stopping blood flow to his right leg and they had to go into immediate surgery to save the blood flow to his leg,” she added.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Although he made it out of surgery alive, which Kloots says is a “major win,” Cordero, who has starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages, continues to be in “critical condition.”

“I just got a phone call that he’s out of surgery, he made it out of surgery, he is alive, he is still in very critical condition. He is struggling. Just every minute counts right now,” she said in her Saturday night update, holding back tears. “Again I thank you for your prayers and everything. Please keep praying.”

An hour later, Kloots shared that she was still waiting for an “update on how the surgery went.”

“I’m told the fact that he made it through the surgery is a win. We are taking any and all wins right now. Please keep praying. Tomorrow is Easter and I’m praying for a resurrection,” she wrote.

Kloots revealed on March 31 that her husband, with whom she shares 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, was in intensive care and “having a hard time breathing.”

“Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID,” she said at the time.

Days later, the fitness trainer revealed that her husband was in “stable” condition, although that doctors were still confirming the cause of his health crisis.

“Two negative COVID tests. Doctors are convinced though that it is COVID so they did a third test,” she wrote on social media. The third test came back positive for coronavirus.

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Although her experience has been difficult, Kloots has also expressed gratitude for all of the support her family has received from their loved ones and fans.

“I can’t tell you again, thank you so much for all of the DMs and the text messages,” she said on Saturday. “I apologize for not getting back to any of you but I promise you that they’re not going unnoticed.”