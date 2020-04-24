Nick Cordero's Wife Says the 'Virus Is Out of His System' After 2 Negative COVID-19 Tests

Image zoom Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Nick Cordero's condition is improving after testing negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to his wife Amanda Kloots.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kloots said that Cordero — who had tested positive for the virus earlier this month — had "two negative COVID tests" since the Broadway star had his right leg amputated due to coronavirus complications over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cheering alongside their 10-month-old son Elvis Eduardo over the "good news," Kloots told fans that the negative tests could mean that "the virus is out of his system, and now we're just dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussion of the virus."

She added that "hopefully the virus is out of Nick" after the negative results.

"Thank God!" she said.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and son Elvis Eduardo Amanda Kloots/Instagram

RELATED: Nick Cordero’s Wife Shares Video of Their First Dance from Wedding: ‘We Will Dance Again’

Cordero — who starred in Rock of Ages and Waitress and was nominated for a Tony for his role in Bullets Over Broadway — has been in the intensive care unit since late March.

He was first admitted to the hospital when he was “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Cordero had tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Things took a turn for the worse after A Bronx Tale alum became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

Still sedated, Cordero was also put on dialysis to assist his kidneys, but doctors found a “new infection” in his lung, and he underwent emergency surgery.

Image zoom Nick Cordero

RELATED: Nick Cordero's Wife Updates on His Condition amid Coronavirus Health Crisis: 'We Need Him to Wake Up'

While recovering, Cordero began having issues with blood clots in his right leg, which was preventing blood from going to his toes. Doctors had placed him on blood-thinners to help, but the medication only caused other problems, such as a dropping in his blood pressure and internal bleeding in his intestines.

By Saturday, Kloots said his doctors had come to the difficult decision to amputate Cordero’s leg. He successfully made it through the operation later that day.

According to an update from Kloots on Thursday, Cordero has since been doing better, though the family is currently "in a bit of a waiting game" as doctors believe the actor "should have woken up by now" after he was taken out of sedation.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife Says His Body Is 'Responding Well' to Surgery After Leg Amputation

"We are just hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up and putting that energy and positivity out there because I do believe he will," she said on her Instagram Stories. "He’s on Nick time and when he wakes up, we’ll all be here to celebrate it."

In support of her husband, Kloots has been asking fans and loved ones to sing and dance on social media using the hashtag #WakeUpNick.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by their friends to support Kloots and raise funds for Cordero’s medical bills. As of Friday afternoon, it has raised $430,392.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.