"It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today," Amanda Kloots said Wednesday

Nick Cordero's Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals His Condition Is 'Going Downhill'

Nick Cordero's condition has taken a turn for the worse, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Though the Broadway star, 41, experienced a "small win" in his recovery from coronavirus-related complications earlier this week, Cordero's health began to go "downhill" on Wednesday morning, Kloots shared in a tearful update on her Instagram Story.

"Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now," she revealed, explaining to followers that she won't be able to appear on her daily Instagram Live video.

"Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down," Kloots continued as she wiped a tear from her eye. "It's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you."

While Kloots did not disclose exactly what happened to Cordero, she did say in an Instagram Story post on late Tuesday night that her husband is having issues with an infection in his left lung.

"Nicks right lung is looking better. For two days it's been clear!" she wrote alongside a photo of Cordero. "The left lung is the same. So the left lung is still causing issues that we need to get clear. PRATERS FOR LEFT LUNG CLEARING!"

Though Cordero has woken up from his medically induced coma, Kloots told her followers on Friday that the actor is still on a ventilator due to the ongoing lung infection.

“There’s a new hashtag in town and it is #OffTheVent because if we can make this happen, like we did with #WakeUpNick, that will mean that this infection in Nick’s lungs is gone, or not necessarily gone, but better, and that means we can get him off the ventilator,” she said in her Instagram Story.

“We are still dealing with this lingering infection in Nick’s lung,” she told fans. “This infection that is leftover from when he went into septic shock the last time is still in his lungs and just kind of sitting there. They are doing everything they can to clean it out every day but it’s just not getting better.”

Kloots added, “Nick is fighting for his life every day in that ICU and I know he isn’t giving up. We’re not giving up. Nobody is giving up. This infection is gonna go away and he is gonna get off that ventilator. And that’s the only mindset that I have right now.”

Cordero — who starred in Waitress and Rock of Ages and was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Bullets of Broadway — was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what the family initially believed was pneumonia.

Earlier this month, Kloots detailed the many setbacks her husband has endured amid his hospitalization, including "an infection that caused his heart to stop," "two mini-strokes" and a leg amputation.

"Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did," she shared on her Instagram. "He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1."

"This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. We will get our CODE ROCKY!" she wrote, referring to the term hospital workers use to describe a coronavirus patient being discharged after recovery.

Kloots is currently asking fans to show their support by singing and dancing to Cordero's "Live Your Life" on social media using the hashtag #OffTheVent. A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.