"We hope for a better day and continued strength and stability," Amanda Kloots said as she left the hospital after a visit with her husband

Nick Cordero 'Had a Better Week' and Appears to Be 'Doing Really Great Again,' His Wife Says

Although Nick Cordero's recovery from coronavirus complications has had its share of ups and downs, his wife Amanda Kloots said that he's in a good place as of late.

While the 41-year-old Broadway star has dealt with some minor blood infections recently, which have caused some blood pressure issues, Kloots had a positive health update to share on Friday.

“Overall Nick had a better week this week than last which is great,” Kloots said, as she left Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Cordero has been hospitalized since late March.

“He started off the morning with some blood pressure issues but by the time I left his blood pressure medication was decreased in half and it seems like he’s doing really great again, so that is good,” the fitness instructor added, before sharing how painful it is to have to leave her husband’s side. “I hate leaving him. It breaks my heart.”

Although their hospital visits can be difficult, Kloots said she had turned to one of their favorite movies to help keep them going. “Sometimes leaving is just so hard, but I put on the Karate Kid, a movie that we love,” she said. “A movie about inspiration and strength and growth and so I thought he would enjoy watching that.”

“We hope for a better day and continued strength and stability for tomorrow,” she added.

Image zoom Amanda Kloots

Kloots, who has been visiting Cordero in the hospital since last week, recently shared that although her husband has been making improvements, his hospitalization has taken an extreme toll on him — and his road to recovery is far from over.

"Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nick's body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time,” she wrote on Thursday, alongside a photograph of the pair standing side-by-side.

"He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw," she continued. "He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable."

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo Noam Galai/Getty

Although her husband’s time in the ICU has been difficult, Kloots is determined to stay positive. "Instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined!" wrote the mother of one, who shares 12-month-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero.

"I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this!" she continued "People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room every day. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day."

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, the actor also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been created in support of Cordero's family and to raise funds for his medical bills.