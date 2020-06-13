Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up How They First Met After Admitting It's Been 'Really Tough' Lately

Amanda Kloots is opening up about her beautiful love story with husband Nick Cordero.

On Saturday, which marks day 73 of her husband’s hospitalization for coronavirus complications, the fitness instructor took a momentary break from updating her followers on the Broadway star’s health, and shared a bit more about herself, and how the pair met.

“I am from Ohio but lived in NYC for 19 years. I performed on Broadway, national tours, film and TV for 16 years. At 32, I went through an unexpected divorce, felt completely lost and terrified for my future. It was then that I decided to start my own business and take control of my life,” she wrote, noting that’s when she decided to launch her business.

The previous year, Kloots met Cordero while working on Bullets Over Broadway, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. At the time, she was still married to her first husband.

“We were friends first and then fell in love,” she wrote of her relationship with Cordero. “We got married in NYC in 2017 and had Elvis two years later.”

“I have wanted to be a mom my entire life. I would have 5 more kids if I could!” Kloots added.

Although her husband’s time in the hospital has been full of ups and downs, Kloots is committed to staying positive. “Nick has been in the ICU for 73 days, currently dealing from COVID complications,” she continued. “I am balancing this, raising a son and building a business. My family is here and have been an incredible support system to me and Elvis.”

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero

Hours earlier, Kloots shared that although her husband, whose lungs have become "severely damaged" since contracting the novel coronavirus, will not be eligible for a lung transplant anytime soon, he does have “options.”

"[The doctor] told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick's chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger," she shared on Thursday. "He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don't give up hope.”

Even though Kloots is doing her best to stay positive, she admitted that she’s been “super emotional” lately. “We’re on day 72 and we aren’t even at the first couple miles of the race,” she continued. “That’s crazy to think about because we’ve been through a lot — a lot. And trust me, I have been super emotional about it lately because gosh you just want things to happen.”

“It’s tough, it’s really really tough,” she added.

Cordero was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid the actor's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

Although Kloots noted earlier this month that she had been “told to say goodbye” a couple of times, she’s still hoping for a miracle. "He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!” she said.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills. As of June 13, it has raised $568,386 after beginning with a $480,000 goal.