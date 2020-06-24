"Our goal is to try to strengthen his body. He’s very, very, very weak after laying in the ICU bed for 83 days," Amanda Kloots said during an Instagram Live session

Nick Cordero's Wife Says He 'Was Able to Move His Jaw' During Hospital Visit: It's a 'Good Day'

The Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, gave an update on his condition during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, telling viewers that Cordero, 41, was "very responsive" when she visited him at the hospital earlier that day.

Aside from moving his eyes to communicate with her, Kloots said her husband has also slightly regained the use of his jaw a month after waking up from his medically induced coma.

"I asked if he could move his jaw, and he was able to move his jaw a little bit," she shared. "So, good day."

However, Cordero remains very weak and his blood pressure continues to be "a little bit of an issue," according to the fitness instructor.

"Our goal is to try to strengthen his body. He’s very, very, very weak after laying in the ICU bed for 83 days," she said, before adding that Cordero is so weak that he's been unable to cough.

As a result, doctors have been routinely cleaning out Cordero's lungs to prevent him from developing another lung infection.

"Nick isn’t strong enough to cough," Kloots explained. "Because Nick can’t cough because he isn’t strong enough ... he can’t get all that stuff in the bottom of his lungs out. And when [the doctors] go down there to clean his lungs out, they can’t get down there enough either."

She explained, "So there could be some underlying infection still in that deep, deep, low part of his lungs."

Still, Kloots remains positive about her husband's recovery — no matter how long it'll take. In the meantime, Kloots said she's been doing "passive physical therapy" with Cordero every time she visits him.

"It’s crazy how slow this is," she said of the recovery process. "It’s a marathon, and I’m not done running my marathon. If we’re only on mile 1, then bring on every other mile."

"But that’s how slow things are moving, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the day-to-day support coming my way with this," she told fans.

Previously, Kloots asked her followers to pray for Cordero after describing his condition as a "roller coaster."

"We're basically just trying to see if we can get him stable and strong enough to have more options," she said on her Instagram Stories last week. "That's where we're at right now. It's monotonous, and it is hard on a daily basis — very, very hard for me and, I'm sure, even more so for Nick."

Cordero was first admitted to the hospital for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock.

Amid Cordero's hospitalization, the actor also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Cordero's medical bills.