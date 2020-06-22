"The way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone's wildest dreams," said the Tony winner about the musical, available to stream on Disney+ on July 3

Lin-Manuel Miranda Debuts Hamilton Film Trailer — But Says Kids Sing In the Heights Around House

Lin-Manuel Miranda is about to bring the "room where it happens" directly to fans' living rooms!

On Monday, the Tony winner, 40, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the first trailer for Hamilton's streaming debut on Disney+. The major Broadway show will become available just in time for the July 4th holiday, making the hit show accessible to an even wider audience.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone's wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility," Miranda said on GMA.

"So I'm really glad," he continued. "We had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year, and now the world can see what it felt like to be in that room in June 2016 next Friday."

The live recording was captured over several days of onstage performances, edited together for an up-close cinematic version of the musical, a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton's life story.

While millions will rediscover their love for Hamilton's wealth of catchy songs, for Miranda's household, his kids remain partial to another one of his musicals. When asked if his kids sing Hamilton songs around the house, the actor — who shares sons Sebastian, 5, and Francisco, 2, with wife Vanessa — revealed that his kids are often singing songs from his previous show, In the Heights.

"No, we're really an In the Heights family," he joked to GMA host Michael Strahan. "It's been a lot of 'Tell Me Something I Don't Know'; that's been the jam around our house when it comes to work I've written."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In the Heights will soon hit the big screen, with Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos starring as the lead in the movie adaptation. The film's release date was delayed due to the pandemic, and will now hit theaters on June 18, 2021.

"It's really meant to be ... that's a movie-theater movie," Miranda explained of In the Heights. "It's a huge movie adaptation. Everyone in it is a star, and we really wanted that to get the proper rollout it deserved."

"But I couldn't leave you one summer without at least one musical, so I was very grateful that we were able to move up Hamilton so that everyone can see it next week," he added, referencing that Disney originally intended for the new Hamilton movie to hit theaters in October 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Artemis Fowl Star Josh Gad Explains His Love for Judi Dench: 'I Absolutely Cherish That Woman'

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," said Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger in a press release last month.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful," Iger added.