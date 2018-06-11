Neil Patrick Harris Responds Awkwardly to Rachel Bloom After She Clapped Back at His Tonys Comments

Well, this isn’t getting any less awkward.

Neil Patrick Harris, 44, has responded to Rachel Bloom after she called out Harris for comments he made while she was backstage at the Tony Awards Sunday.

Bloom let Harris know that she was the woman he was seemingly making fun of and that the actor should know who she is.

“Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?” he asked the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star, 31.

The actress has, so far, not responded to his question.

Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage? — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

The drama began when Harris initially asked his followers, “Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused…” (Gideon is Harris’s 7-year-old son with David Burtka, and Bloom’s top hat was part of a schtick she was reviving from last year’s award show).

Bloom replied to Harris’s perceived diss, writing, “I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.”

Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards? Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god’ a lot. I’m confused… — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

While reps for both sides have stayed mum on the back and forth, fans were quick to offer their own interpretation of the seemingly tense exchange.

“That… doesn’t sound like an apology,” one tweeter wrote in response to Harris’s reply.

“Yeah, wtf? I’m disappointed in NPH! Rachel is a national treasure!” another wrote.

When one fan wondered if the conversation was “all in jest,” another commenter wrote, “I don’t think so, my dude,” earning dozens of likes.

The Tony winner was active on Twitter throughout the award show, writing at one point that it was “hard to watch” because “I miss it.”

How was @thealexnewell not nominated for a Tony? @springsteen won, and he uses teleprompters. I don’t get the logic… #livetweetingtheTonys — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 11, 2018

He also shaded Bruce Springsteen, who took home an award for his show Springsteen on Broadway, writing that he didn’t “get the logic” behind the singer’s victory.

When a fan responded to his tweet, saying she “got over” his use of the device during his Broadway show, Harris said: “Using a teleprompter is just not being willing to memorize your lines.”

The 72nd annual Tony Awards hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10.