Several A-list stars are bringing Broadway to at-home audiences through a live-streamed series, Spotlight On Plays

Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams and More Participating in Virtual Broadway Series

Broadway is getting closer to home.

Called Spotlight On Plays, seven of Broadway’s best shows will be live-streamed beginning on Thursday, Oct. 14 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The star-studded series will feature special performances of Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth, David Mamet’s Race and Boston Marriage, a new adaptation of Uncle Vanya, Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue and a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Donald Margulies’ Time Stands Still.

The Spotlight On Plays series will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and will be available for a limited amount of time.

The series will run from Oct. 14 to Dec. 19, with a new show premiering every week. Tickets are sold at a “Pay What You Can” rate beginning at $5.

Laura Linney, Ellen Burstyn, Carrie Coon, Alan Cumming, Patti LuPone, Paul Mescal, Alicia Silverstone, Constance Wu and Samira Wiley are a few more A-list names participating in readings of the plays.

Broadway has been dark since March 12, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League shutting the theaters to help stop the spread of the global pandemic.

The shutdown is the longest in Broadway history, surpassing pauses in performances made after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the strikes in 1919, 1960, 1964, 1975, and 2003.

In June, the shutdown was extended until at least early January, according to NBC New York.

While an exact date for performances to resume has not been determined, refunds and exchanges on purchased tickets for shows ranging from now through January 3 have been issued, the outlet reported.