Michael Urie to Return to Off-Broadway Buyer & Cellar Role in Livestream for Coronavirus Benefit

Image zoom Joan Marcus

Broadway fans won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy a night out at the theater.

On April 19, Broadway.com will livestream a benefit performance of Buyer & Cellar, with Michael Urie, 39, reprising his leading role as Alex More, the spunky down-on-his luck actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The event will air on Broadway.com and Broadway.com’s Youtube channel Sunday night at 8:00 pm EST. Money raised will benefit the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which helps theater workers get health care and financial assistance during the pandemic and work shutdown.

RELATED: Broadway Shutdown Extends to June 7 as Coronavirus Cases Surge in New York City

Buyer & Cellar follows More after he is fired from Disneyland and offered a mysterious job in an undisclosed location: curating Barbra Streisand’s basement. There’s a taffy making machine, an antique doll store, a dress shop featuring costumes from her films and plenty of uproarious comedy.

The one-man show opened off-Broadway in 2013 to rave reviews. “The only pain in your stomach it creates is the kind that comes from laughing too hard,” The New York Times wrote at the time.

Urie’s performance earned him the Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award and nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards as well.

The Texas native would go on to star in Ugly Betty, Younger and The Good Wife.

RELATED: What to Binge on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and More as You Practice Social Distancing in the Coming Weeks

Urie was originally set to reprise his role earlier this year for two sold-out benefit performances that were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Several Broadway stars have contracted COVID-19 including Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Danny Burstein, who recently detailed his battle with the virus in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

“It felt like there was an 80-pound boy standing straight up on my chest,” he recalled.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.