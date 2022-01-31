MJ: The Musical, which officially opens Tuesday on Broadway, features more than 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits

See Myles Frost Take the Stage as Michael Jackson in Broadway's MJ: The Musical Photos

The music of Michael Jackson is being celebrated on Broadway.

MJ: The Musical, produced by Lia Vollack Productions and The Estate of Michael Jackson, is ready for opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City Tuesday after beginning previews in early December.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In first look photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, newcomer Myles Frost makes his Broadway debut starring as Jackson.

The show takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous world tour. It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

According to a press release, the musical "goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status."

Michael Jackson Broadway show Credit: Matthew Murphy

Grammy-winner Jackson went from child star to chart-topping King of Pop, with hits like "Beat It" and "Billie Jean." He was arrested on charges of child molestation back in 2003, though he was acquitted of those charges in 2005. Jackson was accused of sexual abuse by two people after his death in 2013 at age 50. A 2019 documentary revisited the allegations.

In an April 2019 interview with The New York Times, Wheeldon said about writing the musical at the time, "We're sensitive to what's going on and we'll see whether it works into the show or not. But the primary focus of our show has always been focusing on Michael's creative process." The musical reportedly does not address the scandal.

Michael Jackson Broadway show Credit: Matthew Murphy

Nottage added in that interview, "We want this to be a musical that everyone can come to, regardless of how they feel about Michael Jackson, and they will leave with a better understanding of who he was as a human being."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Jackson Broadway show Michael Jackson Broadway show

Left: Credit: Matthew Murphy Right: Credit: Matthew Murphy

Jackson's 24-year-old son Prince attended the musical in December. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the show "blew him away."

"Prince was very, very, sweet. He kept saying, 'Wow,' and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo," the source shared at the time. The insider added that Prince "mentioned how he can't wait to see it again" and called Frost's performance "incredible."