Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Casts New Lead After Original Actor Drops Out

Myles Frost is dancing his way into the lead role of the upcoming Michael Jackson musical.

Frost is making his Broadway debut portraying Jackson in MJ The Musical after the original actor cast in the role, Ephraim Sykes, departed to make a movie, according to Deadline.

MJ The Musical released a teaser introducing Frost, where he showed off some of Jackson's iconic dance moves while "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough" played in the background.

This is Frost's first Broadway role, although the actor has previously starred in the 2019 film All In. He also performed songs for the Netflix comedy Family Reunion.

Frost shared the news of his role on Instagram, writing, "My name is Myles Frost… AND I WILL BE MICHAEL JACKSON in @mjthemusical On BROADWAY!!!!"

"The first thing I can think to say is thank you God (won't he do it!?). I am blessed, honored and humbled to have this opportunity and promise to leave my blood sweat and tears on that stage," he continued. "Special thanks to God, my mom, my team, the mj production team, the family and friends that have always supported me and my fans as well!"

Frost also mentioned Sykes, writing, "I want to send a very special thanks to @ephsykes for passing the torch and trusting me with this opportunity. His support sits heavy on my heart and is deeply appreciated. Now… LETS GET IT U FEEL MEE!?!?!? 😂❤️Photo Creds: Regina Mogilevskaya."

MJ The Musical will take audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous Tour. It'll feature over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon with a book by the Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Sykes, who portrayed George Eacker in the Broadway musical Hamilton, wished Frost well in the role in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"It's with a heavy heart that I depart MJ. This year has brought a lot of change and opportunity, and although it's bittersweet to say goodbye to an iconic role and production, I look forward to what is to come," he said. "Thank you to the MJ team and congratulations to Myles. I can't wait to see you shine as the King of Pop and for us all to celebrate the return of Broadway."