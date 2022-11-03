Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in 'Death of a Salesman' on Broadway

Michael J. Fox is reconnecting with an old friend.

On Wednesday, the Back to the Future star took in Broadway's production of Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre in New York City and reunited with the show's star Wendell Pierce, with whom Fox costarred in the Fox sitcom The Michael J. Fox Show.

Fox, 63, brought his 33-year-old son Sam to the play and posed for photos with Pierce, 58, and other members of Death of A Salesman's cast, including Tony nominee Sharon D. Clarke, Khris Davis and McKinley Belcher III, after the show.

"Attention must be paid!" Fox wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday after he saw the stage show. "My dear friend Wendell Pierce amazes in Death of a Salesman at The Hudson on Broadway."

"He truly gives a once-in-a-generation performance," the actor added to his Instagram caption alongside a photo of him and Pierce at the theater.

Fox is not the first of Pierce's past costars and friends to see him in his limited-engagement run in Death of a Salesman. In October, Angelina Jolie attended a preview of the Arthur Miller revival, which reimagines the classic play to follow a Black family in a white, capitalist world.

Jolie and Pierce previously costarred in the 1995 film Hackers, one of Jolie's first leading roles. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jolie, 47, thought the production was "beautifully crafted and deeply emotional."

Fox recently also reunited with Back to the Future costar Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic-Con, which Fox said was just as overwhelming for him as it was for the franchise's fans.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox talked about the moment he saw his dear friend Lloyd, who he first met after being cast as Marty McFly in the iconic 1985 film about time travel via a DeLorean.

"Chris is the best guy," Fox told ET. "He's gone from being this actor who I worked with, who I thought was funny and smart, to a guy who is like my brother, to a guy who is really like a father figure to me now."

Tickets are on sale for Death of a Salesman's limited engagement on Broadway. The show runs through Jan. 15, 2023.