Michael J. Fox shared his thoughts on Back to the Future: The Musical after the recent news that the show is headed for Broadway next year.

While speaking to PEOPLE at A Funny Thing Happened On The Way to Cure Parkinson's fundraising event on Saturday, the retired actor, who played Marty McFly in the Back to the Future films, shared his feedback on the musical adaption.

Calling the project, "Pretty good quality," Fox, 61, explained, "I was really taken is that they're not trying to do us. They're trying to do a new thing."

"It's an independent piece based on the same set of ideas and characters," he added of the upcoming Broadway show, which features Tony winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown.

Casting for the role of Marty McFly has not yet been announced.

On Oct. 21, producers of the musical adaption revealed the show — which premiered in the West End in 2021 and went on to win the 2022 Olivier Award for best new musical — will tread the boards this summer, with performances beginning at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on June 30, 2023, ahead of an Aug. 3 opening.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The plot line of the stage show sticks closely to the film, according to a release from the show: "When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself ... back to the future."

Over the weekend, Fox attended the annual gala with his wife Tracy Pollan, and three of their kids — Sam, 33, Aquinnah, 27, and Schuyler, 27. His youngest child Esmé, 20, was not in attendance at the event which was hosted to benefit his non-profit, The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Fox has helped raise more than a billion and a half dollars for Parkinson's research and therapies through his foundation since his 1991 diagnosis with the disease.

During the chat with PEOPLE, Fox expressed his appreciation for the support he received from his children on his work with the foundation.

"My kids are so great because they understand what it means," he said. "Again, the sense of opportunity for me and they want to help me."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael J. Fox on Finding "Gratitude" & Staying Strong in His Battle with Parkinson's

Fox also discussed the greatest accomplishment of his nonprofit, which was launched in 2000.

"Getting a lot of people with great energy and great desire and great intelligence and great sense of responsibility to do something that's achievable," he told PEOPLE. "I was proud of all these people that stepped in and took this challenge, and I feel like I get all this attention. I didn't even do anything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I got Parkinson's and said, 'If have it, you're getting in touch with me.' I'm hearing these stories that I have some things that have really given us many opportunities. Like they really make a difference at a certain point, is not my choice anymore," he concluded.