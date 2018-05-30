Melissa Benoist is trading in her Supergirl cape for a place at Carole King’s piano.

The actress, 29, is making her Broadway debut this summer in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical — and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at her in costume.

“I am so excited to join the amazingly talented Beautiful family and make my Broadway debut!” Benoist tells PEOPLE in a statement. “The stage has always felt like home to me. Carole King’s iconic music was a mainstay in my house growing up and now it will be my honor and pleasure to sing her music and portray her inspiring story of resilience every night.”

“This is wish fulfillment at its finest!” she continued, later writing on Instagram, “I could not be more excited.”

Melissa Benoist Joan Marcus

Benoist, who had her breakout role in Glee‘s fourth and fifth seasons as Marley Rose and plays Kara/Supergirl on The CW’s superhero series, is currently still in rehearsals for the musical.

She will begin performances at the New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 7th, for a limited run through August 4.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Melissa Benoist Jim Spellman/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner Finalize Divorce

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the story of the early life and career of the famed singer-songwriter set to a soundtrack of her greatest hits — including “So Far Away,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

The show opened on Broadway in 2014 and won a Tony Award for actress Jessie Mueller, who originated the role of Carole King.