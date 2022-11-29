Meet the 18 Performers Making Their Broadway Debuts in 'KPOP' the Musical

KPOP, the first Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and AAPI representation on and off-stage, is now playing at Circle in the Square Theatre

Published on November 29, 2022 01:18 PM
KPOP Musical
Photo: Courtesy of KPOP Musical
KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

KPOP marked its opening celebration on Nov. 20 ahead of the show's official opening night on Nov. 27 at New York City's Circle in the Square Theatre. The show is the first completely original musical on Broadway this season and features music from composer Helen Park, who is the first female Asian composer on Broadway. Read on to learn more about the 18 performers making their Broadway debuts in KPOP.

Julia Abueva (Sonoma)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Julia Abueva is proud to be reprising the role of Sonoma in her Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: KPOP (Ars Nova),  Superhero (2ST). West End:  Miss Saigon (Kim u/s). Singapore:  Next to Normal,  Spring Awakening; Manila: Into the Woods, The Fantasticks, Cinderella.  TV/Film: "Everything's
Trash" (Freeform), "Making Friends" (Amazon),  Stella's Last Weekend.

Bohyung (Tiny)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Bohyung is a veteran K-Pop star, debuting as a member of SPICA as well as performing as a solo artist. She has performed at KCON LA, KCON Abu Dhabi, Rainbow Festival, Immortal Songs, King of Mask Singer, amongst others.

Jinwoo Jung (Juny, u/s Jae Ik)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Jinwoo Jung has appeared in Miss Saigon (Broadway National Tour, Thuy), KPOP (A.R.T/NY, Oracle). Regional: La Cage Aux Folles (East West Players, Jean Michel), The Christians (Mark Taper Forum). Film/TV/VO: "Glass," Ghost in the Shell, The Interview, MFA Acting (USC). Many love to Bumindong and Jeju family, Leo, Geo and Hosoo.

Jiho Kang (Lex)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Jiho Kang was born in Seoul and grew up in Seattle. He loves K-POP, singing and, most recently, dancing. In his free time, he enjoys cats, yoga, and League of Legends. Many thanks to his families, both biological and chosen, and Nick.

Amy Keum (Ivy, u/s MwE)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Film/TV: Honor Society (Awesomeness Films), The Kill Room (Yale Productions), "Evil" (CBS). Regional Theatre: Lizzie (Playhouse Square), Mamma Mia (ISF/GLT), Be More Chill (Playhouse Square). Many thanks to A&amp;R, MK, BWMT, WATA, and all those
who've supported along the way. For Umma, Appa, Unnie, and God. 사랑해요!

James Kho (Wooyeon)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Kho is NY-based actor, choreographer, and dancer. He has worked with world-class artists and companies such as BTS, PNation, and FMEntertainment. His theater appearances include Beyond Babel and Daydreamers. James thanks his family, friends, and the Asian-artist trailblazers and community for their constant support and inspiration. Maraming salamat!

Marina Kondo (Swing, u/s MwE, u/s Ruby, Assistant Dance Captain)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Marina Kondo is overjoyed to be making her
Broadway debut! National Tours: Disney's Frozen (OTC), Lincoln Center's The King & I. Off-Broadway:  Road Show (NYCC),  KPOP (Ars Nova). Regional: The Muny. TV:  Succession (HBO). University of Michigan (BFA). Love to teachers, family, friends, and BRS/Gage for making dreams come true.

Joshua Lee (Timmy X)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Lee is a recent graduate from Harvard University where he received a B.A. in Computer Science. In college, Joshua was heavily involved in the dance and a cappella community and is delighted to be making his Broadway debut with KPOP. Outside of theater, he enjoys woodworking, piloting and camping.

Jully Lee (Ruby)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Lee is an Ovation-nominated actor and the Artistic Director of Cold Tofu, the nation's first Asian American improv company. Select theater: Joy Luck Club (First National Tour), Hannah and the Dread Gazebo (Fountain/East West Players), world premieres of Tokyo Fish Story (South Coast Repertory), Ladies (Boston Court), Mexican Day (Rogue Machine). TV credits include: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, Henry Danger and The Kominsky Method. Love to HH & her Lee/Trujillo family.

Lina Rose Lee (Swing)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Proudly born and raised in South Korea. Off-Broadway: Green Card (Theatre At St Clements). Regional: Joseph… Dreamcoat (MSMT). All Glory to God. Love & thanks to Kpop family, 엄마, 아빠, 연진언니, and 미스터덤보!♥ Dreams do come true.

Timothy H. Lee (Swing)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

National Tour:  Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Regional:  Newsies (Gateway),  Mamma Mia!, Shrek the Musical (3DT) , Evita  (PVPA). Tim is a NYU Steinhardt MM Vocal Performance, CSU Fullerton BFA graduate. Endless thanks to DGRW agency, Tara Rubin Casting. Love Mom & Dad in South Korea. And as always… All the glory to God. Psalm 37:5

Abraham Lim (Jae Ik, u/s Jun Hyuk)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Abraham Lim makes his Broadway debut! Prior to  KPOP, he appeared in television and film projects such as  The Boys  (Amazon) and  Clickbait ( Netflix). Thanks,  KPOP  family! 엄마 and 누나, I love you more than music. Aiden and Emma, 삼촌 did this for you. Christina Yuna Lee, I remember you.

Kate Mina Lin (Miyeon)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Kate Mina Lin is the youngest cast member of KPOP. She just graduated from high school and came straight to Broadway!  Kate deferred acceptance into USC to join this cast. TV/Film: Amazon Prime's Forever,  Nickelodeon's LSBS, Dirty John, Deadly Inn. Theatre: Tropical Angels, 9 to 5. 엄마 아빠 오빠, 사랑해요.  I'll make you proud <3

Luna (MwE)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Luna is a South Korean K-pop singer, musical actress and television presenter. Best-known as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the K-pop girl group f(x) who act as inspirational leaders of contemporary K-pop, Luna has also been in original and South Korean stage musicals of Legally Blonde (Elle Woods),  In the Heights (Nina),  Mamma Mia! (Sophie),  Coyote Ugly (Violet Sanford), Rebecca (I),  Gone with the Wind (Scarlett O'Hara), and Rudolf (Maria Vechera).  She debuted as a solo artist in 2016 with Free Somebody and recently released a new single, "Madonna." Luna is forever
grateful to her grandmother, Yoo Jung-sook.

Min (Riya)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Min is a K-Pop artist hailing from South Korea, Min makes her Broadway debut in KPOP after a successful career as a member of award-winning JYP girl group MISS A. TV/Film: Countdown, etc. Thank you to the entire KPOP company. 할머니, 사랑해. 열심히 하고 돌아갈게. Thank you, Minions! I love you. Let's make history!

Patrick Park (Swing, u/s Harry, u/s Brad)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

Regional:  Mythic, Prom Queen (Segal Centre). TV/Film:  Best Sellers,  "Appelles-Moi Si Tu Meurs,"  "KPOP Star." Patrick is also a member of East2West, a dance group with a following of over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Kevin Woo (Jun Hyuk)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

As a successful Korean-American singer-songwriter and former member of K-pop boy band U-KISS, Woo dedicates this to his
South Korean heritage.

John Yi (Danny)

KPOP Musical
Courtesy of KPOP Musical

John Yi has been with KPOP for eight years since the first 2014 workshop and makes his Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: KPOP (Ars Nova), Snow in Midsummer (Classic Stage), Notes From Now (Prospect),  Soft
Power  (Public). Tour: Cinderella (First National).  TV: Jigsaw (Netflix), The Other Two (HBO), Mr. Robot (USA). Film:  Over The Moon  (Netflix). 엄마 아빠, 사랑해요! For Bean.

