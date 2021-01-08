"The limit to our gratitude does not exist," a statement from the production read

Mean Girls Musical Won't Be Returning to Broadway: 'Thank You for Helping Us Make Fetch Happen'

The lights have gone out on Broadway for the Mean Girls musical.

On Thursday, the official Twitter account for the Tony-nominated production — which is based on Tina Fey’s 2004 movie of the same name starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried — announced the show had concluded its Broadway run as theaters remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dear Friends, Mean Girls played 833 performances at the August Wilson Theatre, and we loved each and every one," the statement began, before announcing the sad news by referencing song titles from the production. "'Irregardless,' the time has come for us to say, 'Goodbye' to Broadway as we will not be reopening upon its return."

"As Karen Smith once said, everything is really two things," the statement continued. "Yes, this news makes us want to cry into our cheese fries. But this is also only the beginning for Mean Girls the Musical, and we have much to look forward to! We'll see you soon on our National Tour, which resumes performances this summer and the upcoming film adaptation from Paramount Pictures."

"Regina George would tell us to not care what anyone else thinks, but it has been thrilling for us to watch audiences like you enjoy the show," the statement concluded. "Thank you for helping us make fetch happen. The limit to our gratitude does not exist."

The musical adaptation of the smash teen comedy opened on April 8, 2018, at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City. Fey, 50, wrote the book, her 30 Rock collaborator Jeff Richmond wrote the music and Broadway vet Nell Benjamin provided the lyrics. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw also directed and choreographed the show.

The musical played over 804 regular performances and 29 previews and grossed around $124 million, per the Associated Press.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement, Saturday Night Live veteran Lorne Michaels — who produced the show — said, "Thank you to the brilliant creative team, cast and crew that brought Mean Girls to life from our first reading to final performance," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We remain excited to bring this musical to the big screen, relaunch the tour and prepare for a London production. I look forward to the day, hopefully soon, when theaters can open their doors again."

Added Fey: "The chance to bring this show to Broadway, with such a talented young ensemble and five astounding female leads, has been a dream come true. And to our fierce and dedicated fans — the limit of our gratitude does not exist."

RELATED VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager on Wearing ‘Real Costumes From Broadway’ for Halloween

Last October, Broadway pushed back its reopening date after the Broadway League — the national trade association that represents the theater industry — announced that all performances would remain shuttered through May 31, 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

"With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so," Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement. "We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again."

Broadway has been dark since March 12, when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Broadway League initially shut the theaters to help stop the spread of the global pandemic.

Previously, the League had set the week of April 13, 2020 as the date when performances would resume, but has since moved back the target date numerous times. Most recently, it was expected that the shutdown, the longest in Broadway history, would end in January.