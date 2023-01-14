Maude Apatow to Make Her New York Stage Debut in Off-Broadway 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Apatow's Euphoria character Lexi produced and starred in a play during the second season of the hit HBO Max series

Maude Apatow is going from starring in a make-believe play in Euphoria to actually starring in a real-life production.

The Euphoria actress, 25, will make her theater debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She will appear in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2., taking over the role from Tony Award winner Lena Hall, who departs on Feb. 5.

"I have long admired the emotional intelligence and vulnerability Maude has displayed on television and in film. She's a natural fit for Audrey," Little Shop of Horrors director Michael Mayer said in a news release.

Although Apatow is best known for playing Lexi Howard in the HBO drama Euphoria, she also has credits in Hollywood, Girls and the film The King of Staten Island.

"It delighted me to learn that, as a child, Little Shop was her gateway into her lifelong love of performing, and that this show gets to be her professional stage debut," Mayer said. "We're thrilled to have her become a part of the Little Shop legacy."

Little Shop of Horrors producer Robert Ahrens added, "We are overjoyed to welcome another incredible performer to the show. With her beautiful voice and immense talent, we cannot wait to see Maude light up the stage alongside Matt Doyle's brilliant portrayal of Seymour."

The show also stars Bryce Pinkham from the award-winning show A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Brad Oscar from Something Rotten!

Maude Apatow - Euphoria
Eddy Chen/HBO Max

Apatow got to really show off her acting chops in the second season of Euphoria — her character appearing in more episodes and more prominently in various storylines.

In one particular multi-episode arc, her character Lexi produces a play mirroring the lives of the other characters in the show like Rue and Cassie, played by Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, respectively.

Apatow, who is the child of producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, told PEOPLE in a joint interview with Sweeney in April that she was surprised by the success of the show.

"When we started, we were like, 'Is anyone even going to watch it?'" recalled Apatow, to which Sweeney added, "We all just knew that we were making something really special together."

Apatow and Sweeney, who play sisters in Euphoria, also told PEOPLE that they found something special not just in the show itself, but in each other.

"It's surprising that we are able to create the friendship," Sweeney says. "It's so hard, not just as girls, to have friendships in our industry because we're constantly traveling and moving from one project to another. You don't have that much time to really nurture a friendship. With Euphoria, we spend so much time together."

Apatow agrees: "We're so lucky we work on a show that we're proud of and like to work on."

