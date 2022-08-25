Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur Reunite with 'Hairspray' Cast 20 Years Later — Watch!

Matthew Morrison and Marissa Jaret Winokur reunited with their original Hairspray cast members earlier this month and turns out, they still know all their moves!

The two actors — who played lovebirds Link Larkin and Tracy Turnblad in the musical — got all dolled up for a private gathering at New York City's 54 Below on Aug. 15 where they sang and danced alongside former costars Harvey Fierstein, Laura Bell Bundy, Linda Hart, John Hill, Shoshana Bean and more.

Bean, 44, organized the reunion, which occurred as Hairspray celebrated 20 years since its debut at the Neil Simon Theatre. The musical opened on Aug. 15, 2002 and would go on to win 8 Tony awards including best musical, best score (for Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's beloved songs) and leading actor trophies for Winokur and Feirstein.

Before their night out, Morrison, 43, and Winokur, 49, took a dance down memory lane in the rehearsal room, where they performed Jerry Mithcell's Tony-nominated choreography again.

Videos from the dance rehearsal were shared by Bean on Wednesday. One showed cast members dancing to "Run and Tell That," while another video showed the group doing to"The Nicest Kids In Town," which featured Morrison's introduction as Link in the show.

A third video, shared by Winokur, showed the cast performing the musical's iconic closing number, "You Can't Stop the Beat."

"Last week we celebrated the 20 year anniversary of our big fat beautiful hit Hairspray," Bean, 44, wrote on Instagram. "I thought it would be fun to get the original gang back together to see if our 40 and 50 something year old bodies could still manage [Mitchell's] choreo 20 years later."

"I'd say we still got it," Bean added. "The elders tried to tell us kiddos way back then…we didn't listen. But now we know. Families and experiences and gifts like Hairspray come around once in a lifetime IF you're lucky. Damn are we lucky."

The Tony-nominated actress, currently of Mr. Saturday Night, also noted that the original cast was joined by Todd Michael Smith's daughter to perform the character IQ's choreography. Smith, who was with the production for its full Broadway run, died in January 2021.

"In 20 years of being in the Broadway community, have I ever had a family like this from a show?" Bean told the camera in one video.

"Everyone looks better than ever, and it's 20 years later!" Daniella Eugenia Wilson, who played Little Inez, said in one of the videos.

Morrison's Hairspray reunion comes three months after he left his role on So You Think You Can Dance before the end of the show's 17th season after it was discovered he did "not follow competition production protocols."

A source later told PEOPLE Morrison was fired from the series for sending a female contestant "flirty" messages that made her "uncomfortable," but Morrison defended himself in an Instagram video posted June 2, saying that he messaged the dancer "because [we] both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show."

Last Tuesday, the Glee alum celebrated Hairspray's 20th anniversary in a separate Instagram post, sharing video and photos from the 54 Below bash.

"This weekend's festivities celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hairspray's opening night on Broadway was invigorating for my soul," Morrison himself wrote in the post's caption. "I was reminded of the 23 year old version of me, living my dream."

"Surrounded by this wildly diverse group of kindred spirits who would become my family," Morrison added in the caption. "Changing peoples energy and hearts night after night. This is Hairspray…This is theater…This is community…This is me!"

Winokur also shared her memories, posing alongside a photo of musical's signature poster.

"20 years later," she wrote. "I remember flying into NYC for this photo shoot! I was so excited . I didn't know at the time that people would love our show or that we would be a big Fat Hit ... I didn't know that 20 years later my face would still be on Playbills !!"

"I was however present for everything," she added. "I remember all the little moments that changed my life. Hairspray was never about the job, it was always about the DREAMS!!!"

"What an amazing day!!," she said in a follow-up post. "My heart explodes watching this group back together!! We all look the same and could do the show obviously today !! ONCE FULLOUT😆😆😆 I love you my Hairspray fam and am grateful for this memory."

Hairspray is adapted from John Waters's 1988 film of the same name.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, the musical follows the energetic Tracy who makes waves by trying to integrate her favorite TV dance program, The Corny Collins Show.

The musical, with a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, was adapted into a 2007 movie. Directed by Adam Shankman, it starred John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Marsden, Amanda Bynes, Elijah Kelley, Brittany Snow, Allison Janney, Christopher Walken and — in the roles of Link and Tracy — Zac Efron and Nikki Blonsky.

A Broadway revival has long been rumored, though nothing concrete has been announced. A national tour is currently out in a production led by RuPaul's Drag Race alum Andrew Levitt (a.k.a. Nina West).