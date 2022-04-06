Matthew Broderick Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Performances of Broadway's Plaza Suite

Matthew Broderick is currently starring alongside wife Sarah Jessica Parker in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre

Matthew Broderick is sitting out of Broadway's Plaza Suite after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ahead of the Tuesday night performance of the Neil Simon play, the production announced that the actor had twice tested positive "despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols."

His wife Sarah Jessica Parker, who costars with him in the Broadway revival, "has tested negative and will perform this evening," the statement added. "Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery."

A production spokesperson adds in a statement sent to PEOPLE, "To ensure the safety of everyone at the Hudson Theatre, increased testing protocols were automatically triggered."

Broderick's standby Michael McGrath will perform in the star's absence, per Playbill. The Tony Award winner is expected to return to the show on April 15, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier Tuesday, Broderick appeared in person on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "She's doing an excellent job," he said of his costar and wife.

Ahead of the opening-night performance of Plaza Suite on March 28, Broderick, 60, walked the red carpet alongside Parker, 57, who wore a whimsical pink gown designed by her friend Prabal Gurung.

The pair — who share son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, 12 — have been married since 1997.

Plaza Suite marks the first time Parker and Broderick have shared the stage since 1996's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

In February, Parker and Broderick returned to Broadway in Plaza Suite about two years after the show was originally set to debut. The play was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two actors play three different couples in the John Benjamin Hickey-directed production, which follows characters at the famous Plaza Hotel.

At the play's opening night, costar Erin Dilly raved about working with the married couple.

"They're so good together," Dilly said of Broderick and Parker's chemistry. "And they have so much fun. Like that's what's really fun is to watch them rehearse together. And then, like, just, they have unbelievable chemistry."

Dilly added that Parker and Broderick make each other laugh on and off the stage — and it makes no two shows the same. "And then to watch the shows sort of variate to watch them crack each other up," she said. "To watch when they break and go 'that's different' and then crack up. I mean, like that's why it's such a hot ticket. I think they're both so good together, it's like it's combustible."