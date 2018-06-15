Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Share a Smooch During 'Uncomfortably Close' WWHL Game

Longtime friends Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells got extra close on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The two actors, who are currently starring on Broadway in the acclaimed all-star production of The Boys in the Band, appeared on the Bravo late night show where they shared a sweet lip-lock — soundtracked by cheers from the audience.

Their kiss came as Bomer, 40, and Rannells, 39, played a game where they rattled off a series of questions to one another, all the while getting closer and closer until their faces were nearly touching.

Of course, the questions weren’t tough, with the two wondering everything from “What’s your favorite musical?” to “What’d you eat for breakfast?”

Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Charles Sykes/Bravo

Eventually, it became evident a kiss was on the way as the two exchanged compliments, calling the other “pretty.”

“When was the last time you brushed your teeth?” Rannells asked.

“More recently than you,” Bomer responded.

By the time the game ended, the two shared a kiss.

“Wow, that was amazing,” Cohen, 50, joked afterwards, turning to their Boys in the Band costar Charlie Carver, who was bartending. “Can you guys leave? ‘Cause I want to play that game with Charlie!”

In addition to Bomer, Rannells and Carver, the Broadway production of The Boys in the Band features a cast of all openly gay actors — including Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Robin DeJesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael B. Washington and Brian Hutchison.

Produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking play — now in its 50th anniversary production — helped sparked a revolution when it premiered in 1968 thanks to its unapologetic portrait of the complicated lives of gay men.

Robin De Jesús, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons in The Boys in the Band Joan Marcus

Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer in The Boys in the Band Joan Marcus

“What I like so much about Boys in the Band is how the play right now reads so much as, ‘Look at how things have changed and look at how they haven’t,’ ” Parsons, 44, explained in a behind-the-scenes video PEOPLE premiered exclusively back in January.

“We’ve come so far in the last five years, just legislatively. And yet there’s been this explosion of backward thinking and harmful thinking and political ideology that swept our country,” said Quinto, 40. “We are responsible for standing up and being acknowledged and celebrating ourselves and celebrating our community in a way that shows these people that are trying to undo the progress that we’ve made that we are not going anywhere.”

Added Crowley: “You just have to be reminded of how our freedom didm’t exist. We can’t lose it. We cant go back. There is no good time to tell it except all times.”

The Boys in the Band is playing a 15-week limited engagement at New York City’s Booth Theatre. Tickets are on-sale now.