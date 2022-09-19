Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's 'The Lion King' and 'Motown', Dies

Actress Marva Hicks has died.

Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday.

Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and friend will be greatly missed and remains marvelous in our hearts forever. The love she had for her husband, family, friends and entertainment community knew no bounds. We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love. Thank you for your compassion and prayers," said her husband, Akwasi Taha, and her family.

Hicks' cause of death and age were not disclosed.

A native of Petersburg, Virginia, Hicks graduated from Howard University before making her Broadway debut in 1981. She appeared on the Great White Way in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music; The Lion King; Caroline, or Change; and most recently in the 2013 production of Motown the Musical. She lent her voice to the Broadway Inspirational Voices and received three Helen Hayes Awards.

Her career spanned four decades and included a variety of non-Broadway musical pursuits. Her first album, 1991's Marva Hicks, featured a Top 10 charting single, "Never Been in Love Before." Hicks also performed with Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder as she toured internationally and sang for nonprofit charities, including the Ronald McDonald House.

Hicks also played Remy on Mad About You and appeared on the small screen in shows like Madam Secretary, One Life to Live, Star Trek: Voyager and L.A. Law.

Hicks — who is survived by her husband and other family members — most recently performed in Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous in April at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Hicks' memorial services are to be announced.