'Titanique' Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression

"This is a show that's all about celebrating Céline Dion as much as possible," Titanique star Marla Mindelle tells PEOPLE

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 10:57 AM
Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Photo: Emilio Madrid

Céline Dion is currently entertaining audiences 8 shows a week in an acclaimed new musical comedy playing in New York City — and it's all thanks to Marla Mindelle.

The actress portrays the legendary singer in Titanique, a laugh-out-loud musical parody of the 1997 Oscar-winning blockbuster Titanic that sees Dion interjecting herself into the film's tragic love story to hilarious results.

It's a pitch-perfect performance that has earned Mindelle rave reviews, with audience members praising her for capturing the essence of the French Canadian singer. And it turns out, the secret to her uncanny impression is easier than one might think.

"I literally act as if I am a quirky ingenue that has descended from a French Canadian planet," Mindelle, 37, tells PEOPLE, of how she channels Dion. "I pretend I'm in utter disbelief the entire time, but I'm incredibly grateful to be there. And I have this joie de vivre of a child who's discovering a world for the first time."

"What is so wonderful about Céline is that she's so passionate about life and she's so happy and so grateful to be living it," Mindelle says. "And so I really, really try to embody that as much as humanly possible."

Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Emilio Madrid

Of course, there's also the iconic "Céline-isms" that Mindelle throws in every now and again, including her signature smirk and iconic chest-beat. The actress tells PEOPLE she studied videos of Dion — like her Live in Las Vegas: A New Day, or a fan-made competition clips called "Céline Dion Is Amazing" — and often repeats banter from the singer word for word.

"We quote actual lines Céline has said to the audience from her concerts, or things she's said in interviews," explains Mindelle, who co-created and wrote the musical with costar Constantine Rousouli and director Tye Blue. "We open Act Two with 'Who Let The Dogs Out' — something she randomly started singing in a backstage video we found. And I would say only one person in every show understands that reference, but it doesn't matter because we put that in there for that that one person."

"This is a show that's all about celebrating Céline as much as possible," Mindelle adds. "There are some very niche parts, but true fans of hers will appreciate them."

Mindelle also sounds like Dion, mimicking both Dion's speaking voice and her singing voice.

"The thing that gives me the greatest anxiety with this entire thing is not acting it or the fact that I wrote it, but how I sound," Mindelle, a veteran of Broadway hits like Sister Act, tells PEOPLE. "It's Céline Dion, you know what I mean? She's the greatest singer in the world and I'm just a little musical theater girl from Pennsylvania who grew up idolizing her. She's my absolute icon... what if I didn't get it right?"

To get prepared for each show, Mindelle still watches videos of Dion. "It's like my meditation to get me into the show," Mindelle says, joking that clips of the Canadian songstress are "the only things" that pop up on her Instagram feed. "I'm listening to her constantly, all her riffs, all her interviews. I call it my daily 'Céline Inspiration.' And it's really helped me get over the fear of impersonating her, because I really was so scared of not doing her justice. It makes me so happy that it seems to be resonating with people."

Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Emilio Madrid

Titanique has become a cult smash Off Broadway, already extending its run at the Asylum NYC past its original closing date. It's currently scheduled through Nov. 6, though fans have been vocal about another extension or even a Broadway transfer.

The success still leaves Mindelle stunned. "This whole thing started because we were unemployed actors in Los Angeles doing these dinner theater movie to musical parodies with films like Scream, The Devil Wears Prada and True Beverly Hills. And then one day, Constantine came up to me and said, 'I think we should do Titanic with Céline Dion songs' — which I just thought was crazy at the time."

They sat on the idea for about two years, before Blue got involved. "He was like, 'I'm still thinking about this Titanic idea of yours' and Constantine was like, 'I've outlined the entire thing.' And so we just started writing it for fun. If you were going to tell me that 5 years later, we would be Off Broadway with Broadway producers attached, I would have said you're absolutely crazy. I still can't believe it!"

Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Emilio Madrid

The show brings to the stage the cast of characters from the film, including our star-crossed lovers Jack (Rousouli) and Rose (Alex Ellis); her controlling fiancé Cal (Ken Wulf Clark) and demanding mother Ruth (Ryan Duncan); as well as a trio of the boat's most recognizable passengers: the unsinkable Molly Brown (Kathy Deitch), Titanic's seaman Jaye Alexander, and... umm... Victor Garber himself (Frankie Grande).

Nothing is off limits for the parody, including one moment Mindelle says they pushed to include. "Before this incarnation, we did a concert staging at the Green Room 42 and we never really realized the car scene between Jack and Rose. So when we brought it to the Asylum NYC, we were like, 'we need to stage that properly.' I'm so glad we did because it's definitely one of the moments in the musical audiences seem to be laughing at the most."

A score of Dion hits are used to move the story along, like "Taking Chances," "The Prayer," "Tell Him," "Beauty and the Beast," "I Drove All Night," "To Love You More," "A New Day Has Come," "All By Myself," "Because You Loved Me," and yes, Titanic's chart-topping, award-winning love theme "My Heart Will Go On" (among others).

Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Emilio Madrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dion herself has yet to see the show, but her manager and publicist have attended, Mindelle says.

So what would Mindelle do if Dion does, in fact, show up one day? "Faint, probably," the actress jokes.

"It would be such a dream," Mindelle shares. "And I think that she would love it because she would see that it is such a celebration of her. I mean, we wrote it because we were literally obsessed with her and Titanic. I can't imagine she wouldn't feel the joy and love we have for her."

Titanique is playing through Nov. 6 at the Asylum NYC (307 W. 26th Street) in New York City. Tickets are now on sale.

Related Articles
The Hilarious Titanic Parody Musical Titanique Takes on Céline Dion's 'Taking Chances' — Watch
The Hilarious 'Titanic' Parody Musical 'Titanique' Takes on Céline Dion's 'Taking Chances' — Watch
Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe in & Juliet 0475 - Photo Credit Matthew Murphy
Broadway's '& Juliet' Remixes Shakespeare with Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson Hits — Watch
Gaten Matarazzo in Dear Evan Hansen
'Stranger Things' ' Gaten Matarazzo Takes the Stage in New Photos from Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Jamie Brewer 2375_1113_0235_Carrie_Hammer_©TanyaMalott
Jamie Brewer on Using Her Platform for Good After Off-Broadway Run: 'We Are More Alike Than Different'
Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway Where was the image taken – Dear Evan Hansen at The Music Box Theatre, NYC When was the image taken – Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022 Who took the photograph – Natalie Powers Full credit line – Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Sadie Sink after Gaten’s First Performance in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway © Natalie Powers via Dear Evan Hansen
Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink Surprise Gaten Matarazzo at His First Performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Madonna, cast of MJ The Musical
Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
Jason Forbach, Into The Woods Broadway
When 'Into the Woods' ' Lead Actor Was Out on Opening Night, It Was an Understudy's Time to Shine
Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal (co-stars in the 1999 film "Analyze This") pose backstage at the hit musical "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theater on July 6, 2022 in New York City.
Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro Reunite Backstage on Broadway, 20 Years After 'Analyze That'
Opera Singer Merissa Beddows Performs INCREDIBLE Impressions on America's Got Talent
Opera Singer Shocks 'America's Got Talent' Judges with Céline Dion, Ariana Grande Impressions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPdzE6hi_A8 Ingrid Michaelson – "If This Is Love" from The Notebook - A New Musical (Official Music Video) Unlisted 24 views Jul 15, 2022 "If This Is Love" from the world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the bestselling novel that inspired the iconic film, with music & lyrics by Ingrid Mi… 0 Dislike Share Download Clip Save IngridMichaelson
Ingrid Michaelson Sings New Song from Musical Stage Adaptation of 'The Notebook' — Watch!
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Postpones Tour Again Due to Ongoing Spasms: 'I'm Doing My Very Best to Get Back'
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfUR38dHB0B/ oliviafvalli Verified It’s a gift when our jobs can bring us together. I’m grateful for every moment with you. 💕 225w
Frankie Valli and Musical Star Granddaughter Olivia on Their Shared Love of Performing — and Pasta
Derek Hough and Julianne Hough attends the 87th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 04, 2019 in New York City
Julianne Hough 'Couldn't Be More Happy' About Brother Derek's Engagement: 'I Love Love'
Ariana DeBose and Andrew Garfield at The 2022 Tony Awards
Ariana DeBose Sings from Andrew Garfield's Lap in the 2022 Tonys Audience as He Laughs
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Marilu Henner poses at the "Grease" 50th Broadway Anniversary, Reunion and book launch for "Grease:Tell Me More, Tell Me More" at Sardis on June 5, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Marilu Henner Initially Thought 'Grease' Isn't 'Gonna Be a Hit' on Broadway: 'I Made a Mistake'