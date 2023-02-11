Mariah Carey Surprises Crowd at Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' : 'So Honored to Be a Part of It'

Some may like it hot, but Mariah Carey loves Some Like It Hot.

The music superstar, 53, surprised Broadway fans on Friday when she hit the stage at the Shubert Theatre in New York City to applaud the cast of the musical — for which she is one of the producers.

"Beautiful, beautiful music. Incredible show. Just everything," Carey said after walking out during the show's curtain call.

Carey's surprise appearance came nearly two months after the adaptation of the 1959 MGM film premiered on Dec. 11. The film stars Marilyn Monroe, who Carey cited as a personal favorite from her childhood.

"Some Like It Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe, because my mom was a big fan of hers. And then I found out about her and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl," Carey told the crowd. "But I did it anyway, and here we are."

"I'm so honored ... to be able to say I'm a producer on this incredible, incredible show," she continued. "Honestly, I have no words. This is magnificent. And I just want to say congratulations to everybody."

Before departing, Carey thanked the audience and wished them "an incredible rest of your lives."

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Carey's stop on Friday evening didn't mark the first time that the "We Belong Together" singer has been seen at the Shubert Theatre.

The songstress appears each night before the show in a video message for Some Like It Hot attendees that asks them to be respectful of the production's rules.

"At this time, please take a moment to turn off your cell phones, and remember the use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited," Carey says in the clip.

Mariah Carey attends the New York Premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace". Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Carey first joined the musical's producing team in late November 2022. The show — set in Chicago "when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement" — follows two musicians who flee the city after witnessing a mob hit.

Some Like it Hot features a score from songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and stars Christian Borle (as Joe), J. Harrison Ghee (as Jerry), Adrianna Hicks (as Sugar), Kevin Del Aguila (as Osgood), NaTasha Yvette Williams (as Sweet Sue), Adam Heller (as Mulligan), Mark Lotito (as Spats), and Angie Schworer (as Minnie). Matthew López adapted the film to stage alongside Amber Ruffin, with Casey Nicholaw on top of direction and choreography.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She's been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," Carey previously said in a statement. "When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it."

"To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy — pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity — I'm proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today's world to new audiences," she continued.