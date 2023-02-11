Mariah Carey Surprises Crowd at Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' : 'So Honored to Be a Part of It'

The singer, who serves as a producer for Some Like It Hot, called the musical an "incredible accomplishment"

By
Published on February 11, 2023 01:34 PM
Mariah Carey Surprises Crowd at Some Like It Hot on Broadway: 'So Honored to Be a Part of It'. Credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Photo: Michaelah Reynolds

Some may like it hot, but Mariah Carey loves Some Like It Hot.

The music superstar, 53, surprised Broadway fans on Friday when she hit the stage at the Shubert Theatre in New York City to applaud the cast of the musical — for which she is one of the producers.

"Beautiful, beautiful music. Incredible show. Just everything," Carey said after walking out during the show's curtain call.

Carey's surprise appearance came nearly two months after the adaptation of the 1959 MGM film premiered on Dec. 11. The film stars Marilyn Monroe, who Carey cited as a personal favorite from her childhood.

"Some Like It Hot has a very special significance for me because I grew up loving Marilyn Monroe, because my mom was a big fan of hers. And then I found out about her and I learned about her and read books by Norman Mailer, which were too much to read for a little girl," Carey told the crowd. "But I did it anyway, and here we are."

"I'm so honored ... to be able to say I'm a producer on this incredible, incredible show," she continued. "Honestly, I have no words. This is magnificent. And I just want to say congratulations to everybody."

Before departing, Carey thanked the audience and wished them "an incredible rest of your lives."

Mariah Carey is seen in Manhattan on December 05, 2022 in New York City.
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Carey's stop on Friday evening didn't mark the first time that the "We Belong Together" singer has been seen at the Shubert Theatre.

The songstress appears each night before the show in a video message for Some Like It Hot attendees that asks them to be respectful of the production's rules.

"At this time, please take a moment to turn off your cell phones, and remember the use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited," Carey says in the clip.

Mariah Carey to Perform for Roblox Concert
Mariah Carey attends the New York Premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall From Grace". Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Carey first joined the musical's producing team in late November 2022. The show — set in Chicago "when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement" — follows two musicians who flee the city after witnessing a mob hit.

Some Like it Hot features a score from songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and stars Christian Borle (as Joe), J. Harrison Ghee (as Jerry), Adrianna Hicks (as Sugar), Kevin Del Aguila (as Osgood), NaTasha Yvette Williams (as Sweet Sue), Adam Heller (as Mulligan), Mark Lotito (as Spats), and Angie Schworer (as Minnie). Matthew López adapted the film to stage alongside Amber Ruffin, with Casey Nicholaw on top of direction and choreography.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She's been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," Carey previously said in a statement. "When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it."

"To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy — pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity — I'm proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today's world to new audiences," she continued.

Related Articles
Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Mariah Carey Is Making a Secret Appearance in Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical — Watch
2017 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket
Christian Borle Will Return to Broadway in New Stage Adaptation of 'Some Like It Hot'
Some Like it Hot Musical
Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical: See a Sneak Peek with 'A Darker Shade of Blue' Music Video
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and mother Uma Thurman pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Uma Thurman and Daughter Luna, 10, Snap Rare Red Carpet Photo at 'Some Like It Hot' Broadway Opening
Sarah Jessica Parker, James Wilkie Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot'
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried 'Smash' Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp Reflects on the 'Life-Changing' Deaths of His Mother and 'Rent' Creator Jonathan Larson
CBS presents MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, broadcasting Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Mariah and Monroe Carey. Photo: James Devaney/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Inside Mariah Carey's Christmas Concert Special: A Duet with Her Daughter, Celebrity Cameos and More
Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California
All About Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins, Moroccan and Monroe
Jimmy Fallon chats with the cast backstage at the new musical based on the film "Almost Famous" on Broadway at The Jacobs Theater on January 5, 2023 in New York City. Jimmy Fallon, made his movie debut as Dennis Hope, the manager of a 1970s rock band called Stillwater which the Broadway show's plot revolves around
Jimmy Fallon Attends 'Almost Famous' Musical — and Sits Next to Cameron Crowe: 'That Was Emotional'
Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears on Broadway! New Jukebox Musical Scored by Singer's Hits Officially Set for Summer
Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice" in "Funny Girl" on Broadway
Broadway's 'Funny Girl' Revival Gets a Cast Album Featuring Lea Michele — and It Drops at Midnight!
Daisy Edgar-Jones arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is Learning Carole King Songs on the Piano to Prepare for New Biopic
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NYC's Upper West Side. Pictured: Ref: SPL5505660 241122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Lea Michele Performs 'Funny Girl' Song at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 Yet Again
Titanique Honors 25th Anniversary of Titanic with Special Off-Broadway Re-Opening Performance
'Titanique' Honors 25th Anniversary of 'Titanic' with Special Off-Broadway Re-Opening Performance