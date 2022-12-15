Mariah Carey Is Making a Secret Appearance in Broadway's 'Some Like It Hot' Musical — Watch

Mariah Carey secretly made her Broadway debut this week.

The Grammy-winning singer isn't just producing the new musical Some Like It Hot, she's also got a small part in it!

Before the star-studded crowd at Sunday's opening-night performance at the Shubert Theatre in New York City, producers debuted a new pre-show announcement recorded by Carey.

PEOPLE has video of the announcement, recorded as celebs like Bette Midler, Debra Messing, Matthew Morrison, John Stamos, Andy Cohen, Uma Thurman, Jane Krakowski, Nathan Lane, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Billy Eichner, Emily Mortimer and Victor Garber listened on.

"Welcome to the Shubert Theatre," Carey said in the recording. "At this time, please take a moment to turn off your cell phones, and remember the use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited."

She then introduced the show: "And now, Some Like It Hot."

Mariah Carey. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sunday night was the first time the Some Like It Hot cast heard the announcement too, as they gathered on stage to share a celebratory toast before the show.

Carey had treated the actors to bottles of champagne in honor of their opening night. And as her voice echoed out through the auditorium, company members feigned fainting spells as others gasped, clapped and cheered.

It wasn't just Sunday night, though. Carey's voice will welcome ticket holders, remind them to silence their cell phones and send them off to enjoy Some Like It Hot each night at the theater.

The music icon joined the producing team of Some Like It Hot in late November. She said she was drawn to the stage musical adaptation of the 1959 MGM film of the same name because of her love for Marilyn Monroe, one of the show's first actress.

"I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She's been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," Carey said in a statement at the time. "When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it."

"To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy — pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity — I'm proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today's world to new audiences," she continued.

This is the first time Carey has ever produced a property on Broadway.

The musical features a score by Tony-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Smash), who fill the Prohibition era-set show with a collection of jazzy, period-perfect tunes, including the upbeat title number released back in June.

Set in Chicago "when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement," Some Like It Hot tells the story of two musicians who flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. "With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country," reads a logline for the show. "Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?"

Matthew López, scribe of the Tony-winning best play The Inheritance, adapted the film to the stage, reimagining the script alongside writer and comedian Amber Ruffin (of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show). Direction and choreography comes from Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, The Prom, Aladdin, The Drowsy Chaperone, etc.).

The company is led by Christian Borle (as Joe), J. Harrison Ghee (as Jerry), Adrianna Hicks (as Sugar), Kevin Del Aguila (as Osgood), NaTasha Yvette Williams (as Sweet Sue), Adam Heller (as Mulligan), Mark Lotito (as Spats), and Angie Schworer (as Minnie).

For tickets, visit SomeLikeItHotMusical.com.