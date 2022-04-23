"This is from everyone at 'the Queendom,' " Courtney Mack, from the cast of Broadway's Six, told Jillian Sommers, 17, as the production surprised her with a backstage visit

​​Cast of Broadway's Six Helps Make-a-Wish Teen's Dreams Come True: 'We're Just So Honored'

Broadway is making dreams come true!

Jillian Sommers, a 17-year-old who was born with congenital heart disease and has a deep love for musical theater, got a special surprise from the Make-a-Wish foundation, Good Morning America shared this week.

Marking her first time in the Big Apple, and at a Broadway show, the foundation invited Sommers to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for a performance of Six, a musical about the wives of King Henry VIII told with a pop music twist.

Before the show, Sommers and her parents went backstage to talk to the cast and receive gifts. The moment she saw the cast all dressed up, the California-born teenager began to hold back tears.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-jwHad5Pgc&t=141s Make-A-Wish surprises 17-year-old who loves theater l GMA Credit: ABC

"This is from everyone at 'the Queendom,' " said Courtney Mack, one of the stars of the show. "We're just so honored that you're here, thanks for coming."

Sommers talked about how musical theater has always been a "bright spot" in her life. "As young as like three, she was running around singing Annie," said her mom, Deanne Sommers.

Deanne also noted that her daughter's love for musicals remains strong to this day: "When we get home, she's got the TV set on the Broadway channel just listening to Broadway songs."

For Jillian, she loves "watching [musicals] come to life." She continued, "All the songs are amazing and the dancing too and it just fills me with joy."