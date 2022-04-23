Cast of Broadway's Six Helps Make-a-Wish Teen's Dreams Come True: 'We're Just So Honored'
Broadway is making dreams come true!
Jillian Sommers, a 17-year-old who was born with congenital heart disease and has a deep love for musical theater, got a special surprise from the Make-a-Wish foundation, Good Morning America shared this week.
Marking her first time in the Big Apple, and at a Broadway show, the foundation invited Sommers to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for a performance of Six, a musical about the wives of King Henry VIII told with a pop music twist.
Before the show, Sommers and her parents went backstage to talk to the cast and receive gifts. The moment she saw the cast all dressed up, the California-born teenager began to hold back tears.
"This is from everyone at 'the Queendom,' " said Courtney Mack, one of the stars of the show. "We're just so honored that you're here, thanks for coming."
Sommers talked about how musical theater has always been a "bright spot" in her life. "As young as like three, she was running around singing Annie," said her mom, Deanne Sommers.
Deanne also noted that her daughter's love for musicals remains strong to this day: "When we get home, she's got the TV set on the Broadway channel just listening to Broadway songs."
For Jillian, she loves "watching [musicals] come to life." She continued, "All the songs are amazing and the dancing too and it just fills me with joy."
After debuting at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, Six has gone on to play the West End and other international venues before its Broadway premiere was halted by COVID-19 in March 2020. Resuming shows in October 2021, Six became the first new musical to open on Broadway since the onset of the pandemic.