Mad TV's Nicole Parker Sets Sail as Céline Dion in Off-Broadway Smash Hit 'Titanique' (Exclusive)

Parker's first performance in the show, now playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York City, will be on June 6

Published on May 17, 2023
Comedian Nicole Parker attends Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall on May 29, 2018 in New York City.
Nicole Parker.

Titanique has a new Céline coming aboard!

The award-winning Off-Broadway musical — which parodies the 1997 Oscar-winning blockbuster Titanic by imagining a world in which "My Heart Will Go On" singer Céline Dion was a passenger herself — will welcome comedian Nicole Parker to the cast this June. The Mad TV veteran will step into Dion's sparkly heels.

Parker's first performance in the show, now playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York City, will be on June 6.

She'll replace original star and co-author Marla Mindelle in the part, after Mindelle wraps her scene-stealing run in the show June 4. (Just this month, Mindelle was named outstanding lead performer in a musical at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards, where the show also picked up a win for best musical.)

Also exiting the production is co-writer Constantine Rousouli, who plays Jack, as well as Carrie St. Louis (Rose), RuPaul's Drag Race star Ross "Rosé" McCorkell (Victor Garber) and Mark Evans (Cal). Stepping into those roles will be Michael Williams (Jack), The Glee Project alum Lindsay Heather Pearce (Rose), Anthony Murphy (Victor Garber), and Brandon Contreras (Cal).

Titanique Breakout Marla Mindelle Reveals the Secret to Her Hilarious Céline Dion Impression
Emilio Madrid

All have extensive experience on stage, including Parker — a veteran of Broadway's Wicked, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, and The People in the Picture.

She was a regular cast member on Mad TV from 2003-2009 alongside stars including Ike Barinholtz and Jordan Peele. Her most notable characters include Pat-Beth LaMontrose and the Disney Girl, though she was also known for celebrity impressions including Britney Spears, Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, James Blunt and Ashlee and Jessica Simpson.

Among her many other credits, Parker voiced Penelope Pitstop in the animated series Wacky Races (2017–2019). She had notable roles too in Meet the Spartans (2008) and Disaster Movie (2008), and currently co-hosts The Neighborhood Listen with comedian Paul F. Tompkins.

Titanique Honors 25th Anniversary of Titanic with Special Off-Broadway Re-Opening Performance
Titanique. Chad David Kraus

Titanique — directed by co-writer Tye Blue — also stars Russell Daniels (Ruth), Anne Fraser Thomas (The Unsinkable Molly Brown), and Avionce Hoyles (The Iceberg). Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Dimitri Moise, Nya, and Kristina Walz round out the acting company.

"My Heart Will Go On" is just the tip of the iceberg of Dion hits included in the show — audiences also hear "Taking Chances," "The Prayer," "Tell Him," "Beauty and the Beast," "I Drove All Night," "To Love You More," "A New Day Has Come," "All By Myself" and "Because You Loved Me."

Tickets for Titanique are on sale now.

