Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'

Madonna was moved to tears by the Michael Jackson Broadway show.

The pop music icon, 63, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday from her time attending a recent performance of MJ: The Musical at Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, meeting with the "amazing" cast and crew behind the show.

Madonna — who was close friends with the late Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50 — hugged star Myles Frost in one photo and praised his Tony-winning performance as the iconic singer.

"Thank You for your extraordinary performance as Michael Jackson. You made me cry," she wrote with the snapshot.

Left: Credit: Madonna/Instagram Right: Credit: Madonna/Instagram

Madonna has previously referred to Jackson as a "wonderful and glorious creature" and "The King" who was "gone too soon." The music legends had a longtime friendship and attended the Oscars together back in 1991, where she performed the winning song "Sooner Or Later (I Always Get My Man)" from the movie Dick Tracy.

The musical takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous world tour. It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The Estate of Michael Jackson is a producer.

Madonna and Michael Jackson Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

According to a press release, the musical "goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status."

Grammy-winner Jackson went from child star to chart-topping King of Pop, with hits like "Beat It" and "Billie Jean." He was arrested on charges of child molestation back in 2003, though he was acquitted of those charges in 2005. Jackson was accused of sexual abuse by two people in 2013. A 2019 documentary revisited the allegations.

In an April 2019 interview with The New York Times, Wheeldon said about writing the musical at the time, "We're sensitive to what's going on and we'll see whether it works into the show or not. But the primary focus of our show has always been focusing on Michael's creative process." The musical reportedly does not address the scandal.