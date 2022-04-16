Daniel Craig, who stars as the play's titular character, tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, just two hours before preview shows began

Macbeth Director Sam Gold Takes the Stage as COVID-19 Takes Out More Actors: 'Keep the Show Running'

The show must go on!

During Thursday's performance of Macbeth at Broadway's Longacre Theatre, the play's director Sam Gold had to step up and act.

"Last night, with all the understudies already on stage, director Sam Gold stepped in to play the role of Lennox," read a statement from the production on Twitter.

"This performance wouldn't have been possible without our extraordinary team who did everything they could to keep the show running for a sold out audience," the post continued.

According to coverage from The New York Times, the actor who was set to play Lennox, Michael Patrick Thornton, had another minor role in the play, which Gold also performed.

News of continued COVID-19 cases in Macbeth comes after Daniel Craig, who stars as the titular character opposite Ruth Negga, tested positive for the coronavirus less than two hours before preview shows began earlier this month.

In a statement from the production, Craig's positive result and the subsequent cancelations of the play's next two performances were revealed.

"Today's matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon," the statement read. "We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase."

Since then, the production has celebrated Craig's return to the stage. "Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga return to their throne," read an April 12 post, "performances resume tonight."

Prior to Macbeth, Gold previously directed Craig in Othello off-Broadway.

The Scottish play has a "strictly limited engagement" of only 15 weeks. Preview performances started on March 29 with an official opening to the public on April 28, running through July 10.