Lin-Manuel Miranda's Wife Says She 'Always Boos' When He 'Kisses Someone' in Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife has a cheeky response to whenever he has to kiss his Hamilton love interest.

Vanessa Nadal shared some of her thoughts about her husband's Broadway smash while live-tweeting the musical's debut on Disney+ on Friday, writing in a tweet, "I always boo when Lin kisses someone else on stage, and people sitting around me look at me like I'm a crazy person."

The mom of two — who shares sons Sebastian, 5, and Francisco, 2, with the actor — added that their eldest child has also been keeping track of Miranda's onstage smooches during the live-tweet.

"'you missed the fourth kiss,' reports Sebastian," Nadal wrote in another tweet. "He's counting. Thanks, kid."

In the biographical musical about Alexander Hamilton, Miranda — who plays the titular role — shares kisses with Phillipa Soo's Eliza Hamilton and Jasmine Cephas Jones' Maria Reynolds characters.

Nadal and her son aren't the only ones who have been watching Hamilton intensely since it premiered on the Disney+ streaming platform.

The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon wished fans on Twitter a “Happy Hamilton Day!!!” writing, “I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time.” He congratulated Miranda, who both created and starred in the production, as well as the entire cast, tweeting, “The world is watching!! You changed the game.”

Famed American filmmaker Ava DuVernay also took note of the first time she saw Hamilton in theater, uncovering a past Tweet from March 2015: “When I take in art so stellar it makes me jealous + proud all at once, I call myself dazzled. @Lin_Manuel, your glare is glorious. #Hamilton,” she wrote at the time.

On Friday, she reshared the Tweet with a new message: “Throwback to my first tweet about #Hamilton after seeing off-Broadway about a month after it opened at The Public. Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem.”

Frozen voice actor and Book of Mormon star Josh Gad recalled watching Hamilton in the theater, calling the night a “a religious experience.”

"The lights lowered, I put my playbill aside and at intermission turned to my friends, also in the audience that night, @MarkRuffalo and his amazing wife Sunny and said what would become a familiar phrase out of my mouth from that point on, "'Hamilton' is the most inspired piece of art I've ever seen,'" wrote Gad of his first time seeing the show.