Lin-Manuel Miranda's Freestyle Love Supreme Is Coming to Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda is freestyling his way back to Broadway this fall!

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, the Hamilton mastermind announced he will be bringing Freestyle Love Supreme — the freestyle rap/improv/comedy group he co-founded — to the Broadway stage this fall. “Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, my first time performing in New York was with a freestyle hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme,” Miranda told Jimmy Fallon on the late-night talk show, after an epic rap battle with Black Thought.

Originally featuring Miranda, Anthony Veneziale (Trauma, The Electric Company) and Thomas Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme kicked off while In the Heights was in the production stages (Kail directed that Broadway musical, as well as Hamilton). The stage-show version of the improvisational hip-hop group, Freestyle Love Supreme, made an Off Broadway appearance at the Greenwich House Theater earlier in 2019.

When it comes to the Broadway stage, the show will be produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart (founders of Ars Nova), and Jill Furman (a producer of Hamilton) and made up of a rotating cast, leaving fans guessing as to who might pop up next. Core members include Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Chris Sullivan, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, while the rotating cast is comprised of Miranda himself, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, and Daveed Diggs. Miranda will co-produce and occasionally make surprise appearances in the show.

Freestyle Love Supreme kicks off a 16-week run at the Booth Theater in New York City on Sept. 13, ahead of an Oct. 2 opening night.

Watch the clip above to see Miranda fit the words “flip flop,” “seared salmon,” and prescription sunglasses” into an impromptu rap.

