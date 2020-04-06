Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Hamilton Cast Reunite on John Krasinski's Show to Surprise Young Fan

John Krasinski orchestrated the most perfect Zoom surprise for one young fan.

On the second episode of his YouTube show, Some Good News, the actor, 40, gave 9-year-old Hamilton megafan Aubrey a special treat when he and the original Broadway cast surprised her with a virtual performance of her favorite song, “Alexander Hamilton,” the opening number for the musical.

Krasinski was joined by his wife Emily Blunt, who costarred with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns, to deliver the happy news to a speechless Aubrey.

Miranda, who played Hamilton, kicked off the performance via video conference before he was joined by his former castmate Leslie Odom Jr., who portrayed Aaron Burr, and Anthony Ramos, who portrayed the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

Then, Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) jumped in, followed by Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington).

The group was also accompanied by the many more from the company, including Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jonathan Groff (King George) and Javier Muñoz, who was Miranda’s understudy before later headlining as Hamilton.

Aubrey, who told Krasinski she’d “never seen The Office,” originally had plans to attend a Hamilton show in Jacksonville, Florida. However, due to social distancing guidelines caused by the coronavirus, the child was unable to go.

“We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight—DD’s 9th bday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her 1st Broadway show last year), but we’re home watching Mary Poppins Returns instead. At least we’re safe & healthy,” her mother tweeted on March 21.

Before her surprise Hamilton performance, Krasinski told Aubrey he would send her and her mother to the Broadway show in New York “when it’s all over.”

“Thanks for tonight’s good news, @johnkrasinski. ❤️,” Miranda tweeted on Sunday evening.

“Thanks for putting the band back together @johnkrasinski,” Diggs wrote.

The Quiet Place 2 director launched Some Good News on March 29 with his first episode featuring an Office reunion with his former costar Steve Carell.

To celebrate their show’s 15th anniversary, the pair reminisced about their favorite memories. “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it’s pretty cool,” Carell said.

