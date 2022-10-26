Lin-Manuel Miranda's Next Broadway Project Announced as 'New York, New York', Inspired by 1977 Film

The musical will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman

Published on October 26, 2022 09:05 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM! World Premiere on November 10, 2021 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda is headed back to Broadway for a new musical inspired by the MGM movie New York, New York. The 1977 film starred Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli.

The show's creative team features a slew of Broadway greats, including Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander and Fred Ebb (music and lyrics), Tony Award nominee David Thompson (writer), and five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (direction and choreography).

Miranda, 42, will write additional lyrics for the stage version.

Kander gave insight into the type of show the group is creating. "In 1945, World War II ended," he said in a statement. "In the years that immediately followed, hundreds of thousands of ex-servicemen and women — myself included — descended on New York City, a tough, gritty, beautiful dream palace, filled with youthful energy and optimism."

" 'The sadness is over!' " the Tony Award winner continued. " 'This is where I can become the person I was meant to become!' And this is the New York of our story."

New York, New York marks the first new Kander and Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for five Tony Awards.

This production reunites Kander with director and choreographer Stroman. Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Performances begin March 24, 2023, and opening night is set for April 26, 2023.

At a recent event, Manuel talked to PEOPLE about his most recent project: The Little Mermaid live-action film.

The Hamilton creator shared what it has been like collaborating with Disney on the upcoming remake starring Halle Bailey.

"It's a great joy and privilege to be a part of it," he said in September of working with the company. "Disney knows that when they have a movie that is set in a certain part of the world, the eyes of the world are on them, and they take that responsibility really seriously."

While Moana and Encanto were historic in their own right, he said that working on The Little Mermaid is extra special as the film holds special significance for him as a creator.

"The Little Mermaid was the movie that made me fall in love with musicals," he said. "I still think about that moment when those opening notes of 'Under the Sea' started and the feeling of the hair going up on the back of my neck and not believing that I was seeing a musical number happening underwater. Every time I try to write for Disney, I'm trying to get that feeling again."

