Lin-Manuel Miranda Marks Jan. 6 Anniversary with Virtual Hamilton Performance at Capitol Event

"We should never take our rights and liberty for granted," Lin-Manuel Miranda said, introducing a performance of the Hamilton song "Dear Theodosia" on the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riots

Lin-Manuel Miranda brought a little bit of Broadway to Washington, D.C., this week.

The three-time Tony Award winner, 41, introduced a Hamilton cast performance of "Dear Theodosia" Thursday at a congressional event observing the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A new year brings hope for the future, new energy to face the tasks ahead of us and a renewed promise to strengthen the foundations of our democracy. We are all stewards of the American experiment, working to pass down to our children and our grandchildren a more perfect union that treats all its citizens with fairness and equity," Miranda said.

"We should never take our rights and liberty for granted and we must remain committed to finding a way forward together. That's what I wrote about in the song 'Dear Theodosia' from Hamilton. I believe no challenge is worth abandoning our efforts to unite as Americans. We will keep working, generation after generation, until we reach that someday."

He was introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who referred to Miranda as "one of the great creative talents of our time" before quoting a lyric from the song, which was performed by Jamael Westman, Julius Thomas III, Pierre Jean Gonzalez, Joseph Morales, Edred Utomi, Miguel Cervantes, Nicholas Christopher, Josh Tower and Jared Dixon.

"We'll make it right for you / If we lay a strong enough foundation / We will pass it on to you / And we will give the world to you," Pelosi, 81, said.

The performance came amid a day of events in "solemn observance" of the anniversary, which Pelosi announced last month, including "a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the evening."

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of former President Donald Trump supporters marched to the Capitol to protest the results of the presidential election. The protests descended into riots, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

RELATED VIDEO: Hamilton's Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry Facetimed Lin-Manuel Miranda After Emmy Win