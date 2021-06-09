Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates Broadway's Return with Star-Studded Tonight Show Number

Broadway is scheduled to reopen later this year on Sept. 14 with Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King set as the first shows to begin again

Lin-Manuel Miranda can't wait for Broadway's fall return!

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actor stopped by The Tonight Show, where he and host Jimmy Fallon celebrated Broadway's eventual comeback with a star-studded musical number.

Titled "Broadway's Back" and partially set to the tune of "You'll Be Back" from Miranda's smash hit Hamilton, the skit finds the duo paying tribute to an array of Broadway hits, including West Side Story, Dear Evan Hansen and The Book of Mormon, among many others.

The pair are also joined by a group of Broadway stars such as Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Phylicia Rashad, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Jackson and Laura Benanti near the end of the musical performance.

"Broadway’s Back!" with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Credit: NBC

Opening with Fallon, 46, lamenting a world without Broadway, Miranda tells the late-night host that "Broadway's coming back" before the two - in classic musical fashion - break into song to celebrate.

As instrumental music begins to play, Miranda sits down at a nearby piano to croon about Broadway's return. "Broadway, oh, Broadway / You're finally coming back / I miss drinking wine out of sippy cups / And a $20 snack," he sings.

Broadway Theaters Credit: Getty

Continuing his verse by calling a Broadway musical his "favorite kind of date," Miranda and Fallon pay tribute to various shows before the clip transitions to the duo singing live in front of The Tonight Show's studio audience.

There, the pair are joined by the various theater stars, as they all sing in unison about Broadway's return.

Last month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Twitter that Broadway would reopen on Sept. 14 with tickets for productions going on sale on Broadway.org with 100% capacity in theaters once they reopen.

"NEW: Broadway shows will be ready to open September 14 at 100% capacity. Tickets go on sale starting tomorrow," Cuomo, 63, tweeted at the time. "Broadway is [a] major part of our state's identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again."