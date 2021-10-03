Lin-Manuel Miranda recorded a video of himself and student Luke Stevens, apologizing to his teacher Ms. Rosner as the reason why he was skipping class

Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes to Student's History Teacher for Skipping School: 'He Is with Me'

Turns out, having Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda over for lunch is a valid excuse to miss class!

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Georgia mom Tamara Stevens revealed she hosted Miranda for lunch at her home, and she allowed her son Luke Stevens to join in on the fun.

To convince Luke's skeptical U.S. History teacher that the family was in the presence of the Tony award winner, Miranda recorded a video of himself and the Centennial High School student — and Tamara made sure to post the excusal to Twitter.

In the video, Miranda apologizes to teacher Ms. Rosner, saying, "I'm sorry, he can't be in U.S. history class right now, but he is with me. We're gonna go over Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering, right now."

The Emmy Award-winning actor added, "We cover a lot of it in about two-and-a-half hours in Hamilton, but we're gonna go over it in specifics now, so this is not lost time." Miranda ends the video by repeatedly thanking Ms. Rosner for excusing the boy.

Ms. Rosner didn't hold back in her reaction. She responded to the video, saying, "OMG!! I AM FREAKING OUT DURING THE TEST AND I CAN'T SCREAM."

"Tell him I just saw the show for the first time and I love it! I am so happy right now!" Rosner wrote to Luke.