Lea Michele Performs 'Funny Girl' Song at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Despite Head Cold

Lea Michele sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl to kick off the broadcast Thursday morning after two performances of the Broadway show the day before

By
Published on November 24, 2022 01:49 PM
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NYC's Upper West Side. Pictured: Ref: SPL5505660 241122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Photo: Jennifer Mitchell / SplashNews.com

Lea Michele made sure there were clear skies at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The actress, 36, opened the holiday broadcast on Thursday morning with a performance of "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl, the Broadway production she is currently starring in.

On her Instagram Story ahead of the parade, Michele shared that she was in her dressing room at 5 a.m. after doing two Funny Girl shows yesterday — and noted she was excited despite dealing with a "wonderful" head cold. "But," she said, "we're so excited. Today's gonna be amazing. I can't wait."

Dressed in her costume from the musical, Michele was first joined by her fellow cast members as they made their way through the streets of New York City while the Glee alum belted the tune.

After passing through various band members and floats, Michele delivered a high note and then appeared before Macy's Herald Square store, where she continued the tune with a playful lyric change — altering the line "Hey, Mr. Arnstein, here I am" to "Hey, Mr. Macy's, here I am."

The performance ended with an eruption of cheers from audience members in attendance, as Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb then stepped in to officially kick off the three-hour broadcast.

Alongside Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, additional Broadway acts that performed during the parade included the cast of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King. The Radio City Rockettes also helped round up the theatrics.

Additionally, the cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, featuring Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg, made an appearance as well.

The performer lineup this year included sets by Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums, Mario Lopez and family, Ziggy Marley, Sean Paul, Kirk Franklin and Jordin Sparks, among others.

Mariah Carey also took part in the annual holiday celebration, performing her 1994 seasonal smash "All I Want for Christmas Is You" toward the end of the program, before Santa Claus closed out the parade.

RELATED VIDEO: Funny Girl Producers Set the Record Straight on Beanie Feldstein's Exit as Lea Michele Steps In

Michele debuted as Fanny Brice in September, following a 13-year absence from the Broadway stage.

Ahead of her first performance, the actress told PEOPLE she was excited to have some of her friends and family supporting her in the crowd. "I know Jon [Groff] and John [Gallagher Jr.] are going to be there," she said. "So I have all of my people. It's wonderful."

As for any speculation of behind-the-scenes drama around the casting decision between Michele and Beanie Feldstein, who held the role before her, Michele said there was no bad blood. "I saw the show. I wrote her and told her what an incredible job I thought that she did," Michele said. "I think that everybody just thinks everything is so drama-filled. I also think that people really love the excitement of pitting women against each other, which I think is really sad and unfortunate."

For tickets to Funny Girl, visit FunnyGirlonBroadway.com.

